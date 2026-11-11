Mindgard Announces Enhanced Guardian Agent Support, Enabling Vulnerability Remediation Across the Entire AI Lifecycle

By delivering adversarial testing findings and remediation recommendations directly to guardian agents, Mindgard is closing the gap between discovering AI vulnerabilities and fixing them

BOSTON, Mass., November 11, 2026 – Mindgard, the leader in AI security, today announced that its AI security testing platform can now work with customers’ defensive “guardian agents.” Mindgard delivers validated attack findings and actionable mitigation strategies, including code-level fixes and guardrail rules, directly to guardian agents, providing runtime protection across AI attack surfaces. This new capability closes the gap between finding vulnerabilities and fixing them.

Adversarial testing is only valuable if its findings are acted upon, and many AI security programs lack an effective remediation process. By pushing findings and remediation guidance to guardian agents through integrations, Mindgard eliminates the time-consuming manual ticketing process and significantly reduces the window attackers have to exploit vulnerabilities. Because guardian agents are already trusted actors within the customer’s environment, they can act on the threat intelligence shared by Mindgard AI security testing agents using their existing access to source code, guardrail configurations, cloud infrastructure and other controls. Mindgard’s agents never need direct access to the customer’s technology stack, so organizations gain the speed of autonomous remediation using agents they already trust while retaining full control of their AI systems.

“The current definition of ‘guardian agent’ is too narrow,” said Dr. Peter Garraghan, Mindgard founder and CSO, and Professor in AI Security at Lancaster University. “Meaningful AI security requires guardian agents that don’t just oversee other agents and stop them from taking negative actions, but also actively take steps to address and mitigate the vulnerabilities discovered by offensive agents. Mindgard’s approach produces more durable risk mitigation and fosters a stronger overall security posture across the entire AI lifecycle, ensuring the right information reaches the right agents capable of taking real, meaningful action. When guardian agents act on validated findings from security testing, every successful attack becomes a lasting fix rather than a recurring risk.”

As agents take on a growing share of enterprise work, security processes built around human workflows are becoming bottlenecks. By delivering findings that agents can act on immediately, Mindgard enables organizations to scale AI security at the same pace they scale AI adoption.