Inc.5 Brings “Comfort to Couture” to Nykaaland 2025; where fashion finally feels good

Delhi, 05th November, 2025: The runway’s about to get comfortable. Homegrown fashion footwear brand, Inc.5 is making its debut at NykaaLand 2025, stepping into the country’s biggest beauty-and-style playground with a bold mission — to prove that fashion can feel as good as it looks. As an Associate Sponsor, Inc.steps into the country’s most celebrated fashion festival with the theme “Comfort to Couture,” spotlighting the brand’s design ethos, where high-fashion aesthetics meet day-long wearability.

The collaboration comes alive through interactive creator experiences, real-time content from the grounds, and a pre-event creator series titled ‘Walk Before the Walk’, showcasing influencers’ personal style rituals as they get “runway ready” in Inc.5 footwear.

“At Inc.5, we’ve always believed comfort is the new luxury,” said Rajesh Kadam, CEO, Inc.5 Shoes. “Nykaaland celebrates individuality and confidence, exactly what our brand stands for. We’re here to show that the most stylish step is the one that feels effortless..” Speaking about the collaboration Rozmin Virji, Director, Inc.5 said “Inc.5 has always had a strong foundation in women’s footwear, just as Nykaa leads the women’s segment across beauty, skincare and fashion. With both brands deeply connected to the modern woman, this collaboration was a natural fit, driven by a shared audience and shared purpose.With the growing participation of women in the workforce and their increasing contribution to India’s economic and cultural progress, we felt aligned to be part of Nykaaland as an associate partner. This collaboration reflects our journey and commitment, and we look forward to building many more meaningful associations in the future.”

With a 25-year legacy in craftsmanship and a growing omnichannel footprint across India, Inc.5 continues to evolve as a comfort-first footwear brand to a modern lifestyle label for the confident, fashion-conscious Indian consumer. Its debut at NykaaLand 2025 marks a milestone in the brand’s journey, one that positions the brand at the intersection of culture, community, and comfort-driven design.