Bloomingdale Public Relations Appoints Sanya Jain as Strategic Communications Lead – North to Strengthen Operations in The Capital

5th November 2025 – Bloomingdale Public Relations, one of the fastest-growing boutique PR firms in Asia, recognized for its strategic brand-building expertise and impactful storytelling across diverse markets, has announced the appointment of Sanya Jain, as Strategic Communications Lead – North, underscoring its commitment to strengthening its presence in the capital through strong leadership.

In her new role, Sanya will lead business expansion, amplify client partnerships, and build team culture in Delhi, advancing the firm’s vision of pioneering future-ready reputation strategies.

Sanya brings extensive experience in the PR and communications industry, with expertise in consumer, corporate, crisis, and internal communications. Over the years, she has partnered with Fortune 500 companies including HP, Google, Microsoft, and TikTok, among others. With a proven ability to craft narratives, Sanya has successfully led initiatives ranging from product launches and brand reinventions to high-impact reputation management.

Based in New Delhi, Sanya will report directly to Vikram Kharvi, CEO of Bloomingdale PR.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Sanya to lead our Delhi operations. Her diverse experience across consumer and corporate communications, coupled with her strategic thinking and forward-looking approach, will be crucial in strengthening our presence in one of the most dynamic markets of the country”, said Vikram Kharvi, CEO, Bloomingdale PR. Commenting on her appointment and new role, Sanya Jain, Strategic Communications Lead – North, Bloomingdale PR said, “I’m excited to take on this new role and grateful for the trust placed in me. Bloomingdale has built a great reputation for its creative and strategic approach, and I’m looking forward to working with our amazing clients and teams to do meaningful, impactful work in Delhi and beyond.”

With this appointment, Bloomingdale PR continues to reinforce its commitment to strengthening its footprint in Delhi, a priority market in its nationwide expansion strategy.