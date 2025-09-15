InCred Money Launches Digital Gold & Silver – Simplifying Your Savings

15th September 2025: InCred Money, the retail wealth-tech arm of the InCred Group, announces the launch of Digital Gold & Silver in partnership with MMTC-PAMP, a joint venture between PAMP SA (Switzerland) and MMTC Ltd., a Government of India enterprise, and India’s only LBMA-accredited Good Delivery Gold & Silver refiner. With a starting investment of just ₹10, the product aims to turn India’s everyday spenders into everyday savers.

In an era of impulse spending, where ₹100 snacks and ₹300 online deals are just a swipe away, the habit of saving is fading. InCred Money is bringing it back — with a minimum ₹10 Digital Gold & Silver purchase at a time – making gold and silver accessible to everyone.

What makes this product truly unique is the flexibility it offers. With just a click, your holdings can be redeemed anytime, 24×7, with money instantly transferred to your bank account. For the investors or consumers, preferring holding physical gold or silver products can also redeem them for 24K, 999.9 (99.99%+ purity) purest gold and silver coins and bars from MMTC-PAMP delivered securely to your doorstep with guaranteed purity and safety. Every MMTC-PAMP product is crafted with the Finest Swiss Craftsmanship, carries a unique number, and comes packaged in Assayer Certified Minted Cards.

“Savings should feel as natural as spending.”

“People need a convenient and relevant way to begin their savings,” said Vijay Kuppa, CEO of InCred Money. “Digital Gold & Silver on our platform blends seamlessly into daily life, much like spending does. Whether it’s a chai break, a quick recharge, or a late-night snack, now every ₹10 saved can build something meaningful.”

“At MMTC-PAMP, we cater to the ever-evolving needs and purchasing preferences of customers. This platform allows for consumers and investors to avail the purest gold and silver minted products with 99.99%+ purity as a means to diversify their investment portfolio or for any traditional celebration,” said Samit Guha, Interim CEO and CFTO, MMTC-PAMP.

The biggest advantage lies in the ability to invest in small amounts digitally, and gradually build a meaningful holding. Once your accumulated savings reach a desired size, you can choose to redeem them in cash or physical form. This approach not only makes disciplined saving easier but also allows you to lock in gold or silver prices at any point in time, protecting you against future price fluctuations.

Unlike traditional gold purchases, Digital Gold & Silver offer the same value without the hassle — no storage concerns, no high entry barriers, and complete liquidity. It’s wealth you can build flexibly, securely, and at your own pace.

Key Features of InCred Money Digital Gold & Silver

– Start Small: Saving from just ₹10

– Full Flexibility: Buy or sell instantly on the InCred Money app

– Live Market Prices: Transparent and real-time updates

– Safe & Insured: Vault-stored by MMTC-PAMP, India’s most trusted refinery

– Automated SIP: Set up SIPs — daily, weekly, or monthly

– Easy Redemption: Convert to cash anytime or receive physical gold/silver at your doorstep

– No Demat Required: 100% digital and hassle-free