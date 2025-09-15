National Logistics Policy Powers India’s Rise as Asia’s Leading Logistics Hub

Gregory Goba- Blé, Head of UPS India and Director of MOVIN Express

“The National Logistics Policy has emerged as a strategic enabler of India’s economic ambitions. Over the past three years, it has unlocked significant opportunities across the logistics sector by accelerating digital innovation, advancing intelligent supply chain systems, and investing in workforce development. These pillars are enhancing operational agility, improving service reliability, and driving cost efficiencies at scale. As a forward-looking framework, the policy aligns seamlessly with India’s expanding role in global trade and supply networks. Its emphasis on collaboration between government, industry, and technology partners is fostering a dynamic, investment-ready ecosystem. Flagship initiatives such as PM GatiShakti and ULIP are now fully operational, enabling multimodal integration and real-time visibility across logistics assets.

With India’s Logistics Performance Index [pib.gov.in] showing consistent improvement, the policy is helping position the country as a leading logistics hub in Asia. As India continues to build next-generation infrastructure and strengthen its presence across strategic trade corridors, the National Logistics Policy remains a powerful catalyst for sustainable growth, supply chain resilience, and global competitiveness.”