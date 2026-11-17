New Delhi, Nov 17: India’s electronic goods exports registered strong growth of 44% during April–September FY 2026-27, reaching $31.97 billion compared with $22.20 billion in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Smartphones remained the largest contributor to India’s electronics exports, with shipments rising 35.8% to $18.17 billion from $13.38 billion a year earlier. However, non-smartphone electronics recorded faster growth, increasing 56.5% to $13.79 billion.

The share of non-smartphone electronics in total exports increased from 39.7% to 43.2%, indicating a gradual diversification of India’s electronics export basket.

Exports of mounted printed circuit boards recorded a significant rise, increasing from $63.3 million to $2.10 billion. Singapore was the leading destination, followed by China.

Exports of populated printed circuit boards grew 304% to $864.1 million, with China emerging as the largest destination.

Network transmission and routing equipment exports nearly doubled, rising 98% to $1.45 billion. Meanwhile, memory integrated circuit exports surged 2,333% to $562.4 million, and solid-state storage device exports increased 1,680% to $260.5 million.

The growth reflects rising exports across several electronics segments, including printed circuit boards, communication equipment, memory products and storage devices. Key export destinations included Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia and the United States.

The latest figures highlight the expanding contribution of non-smartphone electronics to India’s export performance. While smartphones continue to lead the sector, faster growth in other electronics categories points to a broader export base and increasing opportunities for Indian manufacturers in global markets.