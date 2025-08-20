India Celebrates National Fintech Day 2025, Spotlighting Innovation, Inclusion, and Economic Transformation

Today August 20th, India marks National Fintech Day, celebrating how financial technology has moved from a niche convenience to the backbone of everyday commerce and inclusion. In just a few years, the ecosystem has layered innovations on India’s Digital Public Infrastructure, like UPI, Aadhaar, and the Account Aggregator framework, bringing digital payments, credit, investments, and insurance to both metros and the smallest towns. Regulators and industry are working in tandem, powering growth and jobs, and also widening access and trust in India’s financial system.

By – Sundeep Mohindru, Promoter & Director of M1xchange

“Fintechs have emerged as a driving force in shaping India’s economic future. By embracing cutting-edge technology and innovation, they have transformed the way business is done, from simplifying payments, streamlining processes, and creating holistic solutions that empower every stakeholder in the economy. Their technology-driven, solution-oriented approach has not only reduced the cost of doing business for financial institutions and consumers but has also accelerated India’s digital journey, advancing financial inclusion and turning the government’s vision of a Digital India into reality. At M1xchange, we are part of this transformation by bringing affordable, collateral-free liquidity to the backbone of the nation, the MSMEs. By enabling timely and cost-effective access to finance, we are lowering the cost of doing business for enterprises while helping financial institutions achieve their financing goals efficiently. On National Fintech Day, we reaffirm our commitment to harnessing innovation to build a more inclusive, resilient, and growth-oriented economy for India.”

By – Mr. Ankur Pandey, Co-Founder and CTO, Signzy

“India’s fintech journey has never been just about speed or scale — it’s about solving real problems for real people. With innovations in AI, RegTech, the digital rupee, and open banking, the sector is rewriting how financial services can be more inclusive, resilient, and globally competitive. Backed by rapid growth and a projected market value of $990 billion by 2032, India is not only shaping the future of finance at home but is emerging as a blueprint for technology-led growth worldwide.”

By – Mr. Sanjay Tripathy, CEO & Co-founder, BRISKPE, a cross-border payments platform