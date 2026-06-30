India Leads with High Technology Optimism as Demand for AI-Driven Experiences Accelerates

Bengaluru, June 30: Assurant, Inc. , a global company that redefines the boundaries of protection – safeguarding and servicing connected devices, homes, automobiles, and commercial equipment in partnership with the world’s most successful brands, today highlighted India-specific insights from its 2026 Global Connected Consumer Trends Report, underscoring broader global shifts in how connected technology is becoming essential to everyday life. The findings show India as one of the most optimistic and innovation-forward markets, with a Technology Sentiment Indexscore of 74 – well above the global average – reflecting strong confidence in technology and readiness to embrace next-generation experiences.

In India, technology is deeply embedded in daily life, with 94 percent of consumers saying it has made their lives better. This optimism extends to emerging technologies, with 85 percent trusting artificial intelligence and expressing strong enthusiasm for its role in shaping the future. As a result, consumers are increasingly open to AI-enabled devices that enhance productivity, communication, and everyday convenience.

This growing reliance is raising expectations for seamless, always-on experiences. Smartphones, computers, and connected devices support everything from work and entertainment to communication and financial transactions. When issues arise – such as connectivity or storage constraints – they can disrupt the flow of daily life, reinforcing the importance of reliable performance and accessible support.

“Connected technology is becoming more central to everyday life globally, but what matters most now is how well these experiences adapt to individual needs – balancing innovation with simplicity, trust, and reliability,” said Federico Bunge, President, International at Assurant. “In India, this shift is happening at remarkable speed, with highly optimistic and digitally fluent consumers embracing AI–driven innovation and expecting seamless, always-on experiences that fit effortlessly into everyday life.”

As technology becomes more advanced, protection is playing a central role in enabling confidence and adoption – while also strengthening brand value. For partners, offering protection plans is no longer just an add-on, but a strategic lever to enhance customer trust, deepen engagement, and build long-term loyalty. In India, this is especially evident, with 97 percent of consumers saying customizable protection plans increase their likelihood of purchasing a device and enrolling in protection. This signals that well-designed protection offerings can directly influence purchase decisions while elevating the overall brand experience.

Assurant enables brands in India to deliver these seamless, end-to-end protection experiences by integrating flexible protection plans, AI–driven support, and multi-channel service capabilities into the customer journey. From onboarding and claims management to troubleshooting and upgrades, Assurant helps partners create a frictionless, always-on service ecosystem that enhances customer satisfaction while unlocking new revenue opportunities.

Indian consumers are also highly resourceful and digitally confident, actively engaging across multiple support channels to manage their devices. Many turn to self-help tools such as online videos, AI-powered assistants, and social platforms to quickly resolve issues, highlighting a strong expectation for intuitive, accessible, and multi-channel support experiences.

“India represents one of the most dynamic and forward-looking connected consumer markets globally,” said Harini Kannan, Country Director at Assurant India. “Consumers are embracing innovation at scale, while expecting technology to work seamlessly in the background. For brands, this creates a significant opportunity to differentiate through protection and service experiences. At Assurant, we enable our partners to deliver that seamlessly through AI–driven solutions, flexible protection, and proactive support that builds trust and long-term loyalty.”

As part of Assurant’s 2026 Global Connected Consumer Trends Report, India’s insights reflect a broader shift where connected technology is becoming essential to everyday life, and expectations for intelligent, seamless, and personalized experiences continue to rise.