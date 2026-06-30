Legal Services in Boston for Personal Injury Claims

Legal needs in Boston cover injury claims, intellectual property protection, employment disputes, and regulatory matters tied to businesses and individuals. Each area calls for focused legal support based on case type and industry. Some firms represent accident victims dealing with injuries and insurance disputes, while others work with companies, professionals, and employers managing contracts, compliance, and disputes.

This list highlights five firms serving Boston, MA, across different legal fields. Each entry includes practice focus, office details, and service areas to help compare legal options across injury law, intellectual property, employment law, and more.

1. ANS Lawyers (Altman Nussbaum Shunnarah Trial Attorneys)

ANS Lawyers is a Boston-based personal injury trial law firm representing individuals and families after serious accidents. The firm handles injury claims involving motor vehicle crashes, pedestrian injuries, medical negligence, and wrongful death cases. Clients dealing with serious road incidents often search for a car accident lawyer in Boston when facing insurance disputes and recovery claims after collisions.

The firm focuses on litigation against insurance companies and defense teams, with a large trial-focused structure handling complex injury cases. Clients receive support through each stage of the claim process, from investigation through settlement discussions or trial preparation.

Key areas of focus include accident-related injuries that require medical treatment, loss of income, and long-term care. The firm works on building claims through evidence review, medical documentation, and negotiation strategies aimed at compensation recovery.

Practice Areas

Car and truck accidents

Motorcycle and pedestrian injuries

Medical malpractice claims

Slip and fall cases

Wrongful death lawsuits

Strong trial experience supports cases that move beyond settlement discussions. The firm also manages communication with insurers and opposing counsel throughout the litigation stages.

Website: https://www.anslawyers.com/

Address: 44 School Street, 6th Floor, Boston, MA 02108

Phone: 857-239-8161

2. Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C.

Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C., works in intellectual property law, supporting inventors, startups, and established companies. The firm handles patent filings, trademark protection, copyright matters, and IP litigation. Clients often include biotech firms, engineers, and technology companies working on product development and brand protection.

Practice Areas

Patent prosecution

Trademark law

Copyright protection

Intellectual property litigation

The firm focuses on technical legal work involving innovation and commercial rights across industries.

Website: https://www.wolfgreenfield.com

Address: 600 Atlantic Ave, Boston, MA 02210

Phone: (617) 646-8000

3. The Wagner Law Group

The Wagner Law Group focuses on employee benefits, ERISA compliance, retirement plans, and healthcare-related legal matters. The firm works with employers, financial institutions, and organizations managing benefit structures and compliance obligations.

Practice Areas

Employee benefits law

ERISA compliance

Retirement plan design

Healthcare regulatory matters

The practice supports clients handling regulatory requirements tied to workforce benefits and financial planning structures.

Website: https://www.wagnerlawgroup.com

Address: One Financial Center, Suite 3610, Boston, MA 02111

Phone: (617) 357-5200

4. Hamilton, Brook, Smith & Reynolds, P.C.

Hamilton, Brook, Smith & Reynolds, P.C., focuses on intellectual property law with strong attention to patents and technology-related legal work. The firm works with engineering companies, biotech firms, and research-driven organizations involved in innovation and product development.

Practice Areas

Patent litigation

Patent prosecution

Technology licensing

IP portfolio management

The firm supports clients in protecting inventions and handling disputes tied to intellectual property ownership.

Website: https://www.hbsr.com

Address: 155 Seaport Blvd, Boston, MA 02210

Phone: (978) 341-0036

5. Morgan, Brown & Joy, LLP

Morgan, Brown & Joy, LLP handles employment law matters for employers, focusing on workplace disputes, labor relations, and HR-related legal support. The firm advises companies on compliance, workplace policies, and employment litigation defense.

Practice Areas

Employment law advisory

Workplace discrimination defense

Labor relations

HR compliance matters

The practice works with employers managing workplace regulations and employee-related disputes.

Website: https://www.morganbrown.com

Address: 28 State St 16th Floor, Boston, MA 02109

Phone: (617) 523-6666

Closing section

Legal services in Boston span injury claims, intellectual property protection, employment law, and regulatory matters for businesses and individuals. Each firm listed focuses on a distinct practice area, giving clients options based on the nature of their legal needs.

Accident-related cases involving insurance disputes, medical expenses, and liability issues often lead individuals to search for a car accident lawyer in Boston when reviewing legal representation options after serious collisions. Different firms support different needs, from injury litigation and patent protection to employment compliance and workplace disputes.