Indian Potash Limited Launches Initiative to Double Sugarcane Productivity in Kodinar

Kodinar | July 19: Indian Potash Limited (IPL) Kodinar Sugar Unit successfully organised a “Farmer Workshop on Sustainable Sugarcane Cultivation.” The workshop aimed to educate farmers about the latest sustainable farming practices and provide practical guidance to help increase sugarcane productivity.

The programme was inaugurated by Dr. U.S. Tewatia, Chief Agricultural Scientist, Indian Potash Limited, Corporate Office, New Delhi; Mr. Yash Solanki, Unit Head, IPL Kodinar Sugar Unit; Mr. Yogesh Rathi, Unit Head, IPL Talala Sugar Unit; Mr. Shivabhai Solanki, Deputy President, Kodinar Municipality; and Mr. P.S. Dodiya, Chairman, Bileshwar Khand Udyog Mandali, by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. U.S. Tewatia shared IPL’s long-term plans for the Kodinar Sugar Unit and explained the various services and support available to sugarcane farmers. He introduced IPL’s concept of the “10 Ts of Sugarcane Excellence”, which includes Tillage, Top Variety, Top Perform Seed, Trichoderma, Thiophanate Methyl, Trench Method, Timely Sowing, TRP Management, Total Weed Management and Tying of Cane. He also explained the 6Rs of Nutrient Management—Right Source, Right Dose, Right Method, Right Time, Right Combination and Right Water Management.

These practices cover every stage of sugarcane cultivation, from selecting improved varieties to adopting modern farm management techniques. The initiative is designed to promote sustainable sugarcane production, scientific farming, better crop management and higher sugar recovery.

Dr. Tewatia also outlined the future roadmap of IPL’s Cane Department, which includes farmer outreach programmes, technical guidance, sugarcane development activities and regional development strategies. He assured farmers that the company’s guiding principle is, “We are happy in your prosperity.”

During the workshop, Mr. Girdhar Loh, State Head, Jain Irrigation Systems Limited, explained the benefits of drip irrigation and cultivating sugarcane with a four-foot row spacing. He said that drip irrigation can save 40–60% water, increase yields by 20–40%, ensure efficient fertiliser use, promote stronger root development, reduce labour and electricity costs, and minimise pest and disease incidence.

He added that the “More Crop Per Drop” approach is the foundation of sustainable agriculture. As part of their partnership, Indian Potash Limited and Jain Irrigation Systems Limited have jointly launched an initiative in Kodinar to provide farmers with drip irrigation technology, scientific advisory services, quality agricultural inputs and advanced farming solutions, making agriculture more profitable, water-efficient and sustainable.

Mr. Harshal Sonawane, Head, Sustainability, UPL Sustainable Agri Solutions Limited (UPL SAS), Mumbai, highlighted the strategic partnership between IPL Sugars and UPL SAS. He said that the collaboration will help improve the productivity and profitability of sugarcane farmers in the Kodinar region. He also spoke about the importance of seed treatment, water management, balanced nutrition, soil health management and modern farming practices. In addition, he introduced ZEBA® Super Absorbent Technology, which helps retain soil moisture, improve water-use efficiency and support sustainable sugarcane production under changing climatic conditions.

During the interactive session, farmers actively engaged with the experts and showed keen interest in adopting modern and sustainable farming techniques. They requested that small tractors, trench openers, RMD equipment, butterfly ploughs and sprayers for foliar application be made available at affordable prices.

Responding to these requests, Dr. Tewatia assured farmers that IPL is committed to providing essential farm machinery at reasonable and subsidised rates. Farmers also raised concerns about crop damage caused by wild boars. Dr. Tewatia assured them of IPL’s support in helping them access government subsidies for installing solar fencing around their fields.

Farmers also requested improved and new sugarcane seed varieties. Dr. Tewatia assured them that IPL is fully committed to supplying high-quality and improved sugarcane varieties to enhance both productivity and crop quality.

The programme began with a welcome address by Mr. Yatendra Panwar, Head – Cane Department, along with his team. It concluded with a vote of thanks by Mr. Yash Solanki, Unit Head, IPL Sugars – Kodinar, who expressed gratitude to all the farmers, partner organisations and guests for making the event a success.

The workshop was attended by representatives from Indian Potash Limited (IPL) Sugars, UPL Sustainable Agri Solutions Limited (UPL SAS), Jain Irrigation Systems Limited and other stakeholders associated with sugarcane development.

Through such initiatives, IPL Sugars continues to strengthen its commitment to farmer welfare, sustainable agriculture, higher productivity and the overall development of the sugarcane ecosystem in the Kodinar region.

Around 350 progressive farmers, agricultural experts, representatives from various companies, officials and employees participated enthusiastically in the workshop. The farmers pledged to adopt modern and sustainable sugarcane cultivation practices to significantly increase their productivity.