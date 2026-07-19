Shri Satish Jha, CMD, ECL inspires newly-joined Executives at ‘Ankuran 2.0’

Asansol, July 19: Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Eastern Coalfields Limited ( ECL ), Shri Satish Jha , inspired the company’s newly inducted Executives to embrace challenges with confidence and strive for excellence as ECL inaugurated ‘ Ankuran 2.0 ‘, a special induction programme designed to prepare its young executives for leadership roles.

Addressing the newly inducted executives from various technical and non-technical disciplines, Shri Satish Jha congratulated them on joining the Coal India family and welcomed them to ECL , describing their posting as a unique opportunity to gain invaluable professional experience in one of the country’s most diverse mining environments.

“Your journey with Coal India begins at a company with a rich legacy and a distinguished place in the nation’s coal mining history. ECL is home to some of the oldest and deepest coal mines in the country and produces country’s finest quality coal. Working here will expose you to diverse operational and managerial challenges that will shape your professional capabilities and prepare you to become future leaders of the organisation,” he said.

Encouraging the young officers to remain committed to learning, innovation and continuous self-development, the CMD urged them to uphold the highest standards of integrity, discipline and professionalism while contributing to ECL ‘s continued growth and the nation’s energy security. He expressed confidence that the exposure and experience gained at ECL would provide them with a strong foundation for leadership and decision-making throughout their careers.

The inaugural session also featured an inspiring address by Shri Devamira Das, the Chief Speaker, who shared his experiences and insights with the participants, motivating them to pursue excellence with dedication, curiosity and a spirit of continuous learning.

The inaugural session was chaired by Shri Gunjan Sinha, Director (HR), ECL , who encouraged the Management Trainees to imbibe ECL ‘s core organisational values and strive for excellence in every responsibility entrusted to them. He highlighted the importance of teamwork, ethical conduct and continuous skill development in building successful professional careers.

Shri Girish Gopinathan Nair, Director (Technical), ECL , also addressed the gathering and shared his professional experiences with the young, encouraging them to adopt a practical approach to problem-solving and operational excellence. The enthusiastic trainees actively participated in the interactive sessions and shared their ideas on innovation, operational improvement and value addition to the company’s functioning.