JIS Education Expo 2026 – Siliguri Edition Witnesses an Inspiring Confluence of Knowledge, Innovation and Career Guidance

Eastern India’s Leading Education Expo Brings Together 39 Institutions, 185 Programmes and Students from Schools across North Bengal, Siliguri and Nearby Areas

Siliguri, July 19: The JIS Education Expo 2026 – Siliguri Edition, organised by JIS Group Educational Initiatives, concluded on a high note, emerging as one of Eastern India’s largest and most comprehensive education expos. The one-day mega event was inaugurated in the august presence of Dr. Shankar Ghosh, Hon’ble Minister in Charge of Parliamentary Affairs & Tourism, Government of West Bengal; Sardar Simarpreet Singh, Director, JIS Group; and Shri Bidyut Majumder, Deputy Director, Business Development, JIS Group, along with other senior officials of JIS Group. The event brought together students, parents, educators and academic leaders under one roof, reaffirming the Group’s commitment to empowering young minds with informed academic and career choices.

The Expo witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 1,200 students representing 65 schools across North Bengal, Siliguri and nearby areas, offering them a unique opportunity to explore diverse higher education avenues through expert interactions, personalised counselling and experiential learning sessions.

Featuring 39 institutions, 185 academic programmes and a thriving academic ecosystem of over 45,000 students, the Expo showcased the extensive educational opportunities offered by JIS Group Educational Initiatives across diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral levels.

Interactive institutional stalls enabled aspiring students and their parents to engage directly with faculty members, admission counsellors and academic experts. These one-on-one interactions provided valuable insights into emerging disciplines, career opportunities, admission procedures and future-ready learning pathways.

One of the major highlights of the Expo was the felicitation of over 1,200 Class X and Class XII toppers from 65 schools across North Bengal, Siliguri and nearby areas. Recognising academic excellence, the ceremony celebrated the achievements of young scholars while inspiring thousands of students to pursue excellence in education.

The Expo also featured one-on-one career counselling sessions and hands-on workshops, where students received guidance on stream selection, career planning, industry trends and choosing programmes aligned with their aspirations in an evolving global landscape.