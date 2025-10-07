Indian Register of Shipping Rolls out Virtual Twin for Ships Life Cycle Assessment and 3DCLASSFICATION on Dassault Systèmes Platform

Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) has announced the rollout of the Virtual Twin for Ships Life Cycle Assessment and 3D Classification, powered by the Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE Platform. This milestone represents a major stride in IRS’s Digital Transformation Journey, enabling the maritime industry to benefit from next-generation classification services.
Through this rollout, IRS is set to embrace the Virtual Twin, offering shipowners, operators, and shipbuilders cutting-edge Digital solutions that connect the physical and virtual worlds. The Virtual Twin empowers ships to be assessed, classed, and managed with greater accuracy, transparency, and efficiency across their entire life cycle. By supporting shipbuilders with 3D-based Classification, IRS aims to enable their customers – shipowners and operators – to deliver safer, more reliable, and more sustainable vessels to end users.
This initiative is expected to deliver wide-ranging benefits for the maritime sector, including faster decision-making, seamless collaboration between stakeholders, enhanced regulatory compliance, and actionable insights to support sustainability. By leveraging Virtual Twin, IRS is enabling a future-ready ecosystem that strengthens safety, efficiency, and compliance.
The virtual twin initiative will enhance innovation and collaboration with stakeholders. This move reflects IRS’s vision of offering state-of-the-art services with digital technologies while supporting its patrons in navigating the evolving global maritime sector.
Commenting on the launch, Mr. P K Mishra, Managing Director, IRS, said “The adoption of the Virtual Twin marks a transformative step in IRS’s digital journey. It reflects our commitment to delivering smarter, faster, and more sustainable classification services to the maritime sector. By harnessing the power of digital technology, we are not only strengthening safety and compliance but also empowering our stakeholders to accelerate innovation and achieve their sustainability goals with confidence.”
Mr. Deepak NG, Managing Director, India, Dassault Systèmes, stated, “With the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, we are enabling the maritime sector by bridging the physical and virtual worlds, to deliver greater safety, sustainability, and efficiency across the entire value chain. This initiative underscores our commitment to supporting India’s digital transformation journey and building future-ready ecosystems for global competitiveness.”