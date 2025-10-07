ZillOut Raises Rs.2.75 Crore Seed Round for India’s Going-Out Saas Platform

Oct 7th, Bangalore: ZillOut, the company building India’s going out AI SaaS platform, today announced that it has raised ₹2.75 crores in a seed funding round. The round saw participation from existing investor Jindagi Live Angel Fund among other angel investors. Anshul Jhawar, Co-founder, ZillOut also participated in the round. The company has raised a total of 4.35 cr till date.

Founded by Gaurav Sharma, Nayan Mishra, and Anshul Jhawar, ZillOut is transforming India’s $50+ billion going-out economy through its AI-powered SaaS vertical for venue operations and guest intelligence.

The platform combines infrastructure management with data analytics to help venues optimize operations, identify high-value guests, and provide personalized experiences through a single QR code system.

ZillOut addresses critical pain points in India’s fragmented going-out ecosystem where most venues and organisers juggle POS terminals, spreadsheets, booking apps, and third‑party promoters, resulting in slow operations, scattered data and insights, unnoticed revenue leaks, and confused high‑value guests.

The platform includes a three-layer approach – Infra, Data and Distribution woven into one AI‑driven thread that uplifts the end-to-end going-out experience.

The company has achieved significant traction with 150+ venues onboarded across 20 cities including Goa, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, and Gurugram. ZillOut manages ₹80+ crores worth of transactions, facilitated 6+ lakh verified guest entries, and managed 50,000+ online bookings while helping venues save ₹2+ crores in revenue leakage.

Commenting on the funding, Gaurav Sharma, Co-founder & CEO of ZillOut, said “India’s ₹5 lakh crore going-out market is booming, but venues still juggle fragmented systems that leak revenue and lose their best guests. We’ve built ZillOut around the QR scan behavior that’s now muscle memory for every Indian—one tap powers our AI platform connecting entry, payments, and guest engagement seamlessly. The result is faster operations for venues and VIP treatment for top spenders, all from a single dashboard.”

The funding will be primarily used to scale AI capabilities and automation efforts, technology development, business expansion, marketing, and other operational needs.

ZillOut has also enabled 50,000+ direct bookings for its venue partners via its distribution platform.

The company’s vision extends beyond India, with plans to expand to Dubai and Southeast Asia.