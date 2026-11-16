Mumbai, Nov 16: Indian stock markets opened higher on Monday, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty registering gains amid strong buying in IT and banking stocks and continued foreign fund inflows.

The BSE Sensex surged 638 points, or 0.78 per cent, to touch 82,231, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 165 points, or 0.65 per cent, to reach 25,310 in early trade.

IT stocks led the sectoral rally, with the Nifty IT index rising 1.39 per cent. Banking stocks also witnessed strong buying, while media, healthcare, automobile, FMCG and chemical shares traded in positive territory.

However, realty, metal and cement stocks remained under pressure.

Market sentiment was supported by continued buying by foreign institutional investors (FIIs), who purchased equities worth Rs 5,736 crore in the previous trading session, marking their fourth consecutive session of net buying.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continued their selling trend for the eleventh straight session, recording net sales of Rs 2,253 crore.

Analysts said strong corporate earnings and foreign fund inflows have improved investor confidence in Indian equities. However, concerns over inflation, rising US bond yields and global uncertainties may limit further gains.

On the technical front, the Nifty has immediate support in the 25,000–25,100 range, while resistance is placed between 25,400 and 25,500.

Overall, Indian markets maintained a positive trend in early trading, with investors keeping a close watch on global developments, institutional fund flows and interest-rate expectations.