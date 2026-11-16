Bhubaneswar, Nov 16: Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar (XIMB), through XSYS, the Systems Association of XIMB, hosted its annual conclave, Envision 2026, on the theme “Systems of Record to Intelligence to Action: Rewiring People, Process and Technology.” The event featured Mr. Ahwaan Padhee, Principal Business Analysis, LTIMindtree, and Ms. Deepa Zacharias, CHRO, PayU, both alumni of XIMB, who shared industry perspectives on the evolving role of people, processes and technology in modern organisations.

The event commenced with a lamp-lighting ceremony in the presence of the dignitaries, and Dr. Bhaskar Basu, Area Chair, Information Systems. The speakers unveiled Synapse, the official magazine of XSYS. Prof. Francis Castelino and Prof. Amit Kumar Srivastava were also present.

Moderated by Dr. Bhaskar Basu, the session began with reflections on his professional journey across industry, research and academia. He highlighted the importance of organisational systems, data permanence and knowledge management. He also emphasised active listening, ethical judgement and trust in people, critical thinking in processes, and adaptability in technology.

Mr. Ahwaan Padhee, Principal Business Analysis, LTIMindtree, and an alumnus of XIMB’s Batch of 2005, reflected on his professional journey as well. He discussed the evolution of organisational systems from systems of record to systems of engagement, insight, intelligence and action. He emphasised that the ultimate goal of an enterprise is to know, decide and act efficiently. Emphasising the importance of strong foundational systems, he remarked, “The essence of success lies in building strong systems of record, which enable organisations to make informed decisions and take effective action.”

Ms. Deepa Zacharias, CHRO, PayU, and an alumna of XIMB’s Batch of 2001, shared insights from her journey in fintech, focusing on accountability in increasingly automated organisations. She distinguished between systems of record, which focus on information; systems of intelligence, which support decisions; and systems of action, which bring accountability to the forefront. Raising questions about responsibility when automated systems make mistakes, she emphasised the importance of human judgement and asking the right questions. Summarising her perspective, she remarked, “You can automate actions, but you cannot automate accountability.”

The conclave highlighted the importance of aligning people, processes and technology while reinforcing the role of human judgement and accountability in an increasingly automated business environment.

The conclave concluded with the speakers being presented with tokens of appreciation as a gesture of gratitude, followed by an engaging question-and-answer session that provided students an opportunity to interact with the industry leaders and gain insights from their professional experiences.