PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov 17 — While making digital payments has become second nature, getting paid and receiving them can still be complex. Whether you’re a street food vendor in Asia, selling homemade crafts at a market in Latin America, earning extra income for tutoring in Africa, or selling a second-hand bicycle through an online marketplace in the Middle East. Whether collecting payment for goods and services or turning a personal skill into a side hustle: How do you get paid?

Worldwide, this question matters to the people who earn income through informal work and independent services, many of whom still rely on cash. Sharing personal details or navigating unfamiliar payment services and platforms to get paid can be daunting. As our lives evolve, and people move between shopping, selling, earning and sending money daily, the way we get paid must evolve too.

Mastercard is introducing Mastercard Accept to simplify everyday payment experiences. Through collaboration with issuing and acquiring partners, such as, areeba, BAC Latam, Banco de Costa Rica (BCR), Banco Davivienda, Banco Industrial, Banco Nacional De Costa Rica (BNCR), Bank of Ceylon, Equity Bank, Getnet, G&T Continental, Grupo Cibest, KCB Bank Kenya, Kardal, LOLC, Maya Bank, Network International, Oriental Bank and Premier Bank Kenya, Mastercard Accept is designed to enable eligible debit and prepaid cardholders to receive payments directly into their existing accounts using the mobile banking or payments app they already trust on the smartphone they already carry.

Expanding Mastercard’s vision for acceptance

Mastercard has long championed a world where every connected device can become a commerce device. Mastercard Accept extends that vision further, helping to transform the smartphone in your pocket from a tool used to make payments into one that can now also receive them.

Mastercard Accept allows people to receive payments across a range of everyday activities, whether occasional or ongoing. Cardholders simply log into their existing banking app, select the option to accept a payment, enter the required amount, then present their smartphone to the payer to tap for contactless payment or scan displayed QR code to make payment.

By extending existing banking relationships and capabilities, Mastercard Accept helps issuing partners expand into new relevant use cases, enabling seamless payment acceptance experiences for debit and prepaid cardholders built on Mastercard’s trusted security and compliance standards already in place.

“Today people move seamlessly between buying, selling and earning, but the way they get paid has not kept pace,” said Jorn Lambert, chief product officer, Mastercard. “They need payment solutions that support all these activities without pushing them to unfamiliar providers and platforms. Mastercard Accept is designed for this reality, making it possible for debit and prepaid cardholders to get paid as easily as they pay.”

Creating a pathway from everyday payments to merchant growth

For some, being able to accept digital payments more conveniently will enhance everyday activities. For others, occasional payments may evolve into regular income streams that require more formal merchant infrastructure and additional offerings.

Mastercard’s acceptance solution evolves as cardholder needs change. As seller volumes increase, the transaction history and insights provided support broader banking relationships and enable issuers to create a pathway towards additional merchant services and infrastructure.

Driving acceptance through an ecosystem of innovation and scale

Mastercard Accept further expands the value of Mastercard debit and prepaid propositions by embedding bidirectional payment functionality into everyday banking infrastructure. The solution will be rolled out in collaboration with Mastercard’s network of global issuing and acquiring partners, with initial focus on key markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and global rollout to follow in the future.

This reflects Mastercard’s continued commitment to financial inclusion and expanding participation in digital commerce by making payment acceptance more accessible and intuitive. Issuers and acquirers interested in enhancing debit and prepaid offerings and creating new opportunities for growth with Mastercard Accept should contact their Mastercard representative.