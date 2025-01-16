Festivals in India are not just dates on a calendar—they are vibrant feasts of flavour, tradition, and togetherness. From the crackling bonfires of Lohri to the sweet harvest feasts of Pongal, every celebration is a sensory delight. But in 2024, these age-old traditions got a modern twist. Enter frozen and ready-to-cook snacks, adding a dash of convenience and innovation to festive tables. From the research-driven narrative by Vikhroli Cucina, The STTEM 2.0 report by Godrej Yummiez unwraps how India snacked smarter and tastier, turning every celebration into a perfect blend of tradition and modern indulgence.

Lohri: Warming Up to Comfort Snacks in the North

There is something magical about gathering around a roaring bonfire on a crisp January evening, hands warmed by the flames and hearts warmed by laughter. The vibrant beats of the dhol, the echoing Punjabi ‘Josh,’ and the warmth of shared stories set the perfect mood. Many recall sitting under the stars, tossing sesame seeds into the fire for good luck, and savouring crunchy phulliyan (puffed rice) and sweet til ladoos. Lohri, celebrated primarily in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, marks the end of winter and welcomes the harvest season. While traditional treats like sesame (til) sweets, jaggery (gur), puffed rice, and peanuts continue to dominate the festivities, Delhi saw a 44% rise in frozen snack consumption during festivities. Families gathered around bonfires, savouring not just rewri and gajak but also hot, crispy frozen snacks like aloo bites, and kebabs that added warmth and ease to the chilly night. Notably, in Amritsar, the heart of Punjab’s Lohri celebrations, residents gave frozen snacks an impressive preference score of 88%, reflecting how deeply these modern treats have blended into traditional festivities.

Makar Sankranti: Soaring Flavors Across the Nation

Makar Sankranti is celebrated nationwide with regional twists—kite flying in Gujarat, sesame and jaggery sweets in Maharashtra, and feasts in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The skies come alive with colourful kites, and the air hums with the cheer of Kai Po Che! In Ahmedabad, a 33% rise in frozen snack consumption during festivals showed how families embraced quick bites amid the celebrations. While savouring tilgul and undhiyu, families also enjoyed quick-to-prepare frozen treats, blending convenience with traditional flavours. Across India, 43% of northern and 37% of western regions turned to frozen snacks, showing how ease and taste are now integral to festive spreads.

Pongal: A South Indian Harvest Feast Meets Modern Convenience

Pongal, Tamil Nadu’s grand harvest festival, celebrates abundance with dishes like sweet sakkarai pongal and savoury ven pongal. The cheerful greetings of Pongalo Pongal! echo through homes as families come together. In Chennai, a 39% increase in frozen snack consumption highlighted how families embraced frozen delicacies alongside traditional dishes. Southern India overall recorded a 43% rise, with households pairing classic vadas and murukkus with ready-to-fry frozen snacks like crispy veg fingers, aloo tikkis—ensuring celebrations remained delicious yet hassle-free.

Magh Bihu: Assam’s Fiery Feasts with a Modern Twist

In Assam, Magh Bihu marks the end of the harvest season with community feasts featuring pithas, larus, and fish curries. The festive spirit is alive with Meji bonfires crackling and the sound of traditional drums. Eastern India saw a 41% uptick in frozen snack consumption during these celebrations. As bonfires lit up the chilly evenings, families enjoyed traditional flavours alongside ready-to-cook snacks like crispy fried chicken, chicken momos and sausages.

A Perfect Blend of Tradition and Convenience

The STTEM 2.0 report reveals that 71% of Indians now include frozen snacks in their festive feasts. Far from replacing traditional treats, these modern bites complement the warmth of celebrations with ease and flavour. As India’s snacking habits evolve, the future holds exciting ways to savour every tradition—bite by bite.

Here is to celebrating the best of both worlds this festive season!