India’s First Advanced 3D Chip Packaging Unit Launched in Odisha, Boosting AI and Semiconductor Ambitions

Bhubaneswar, April 19 (BNP): In a major step towards strengthening India’s semiconductor ecosystem, the foundation stone for the country’s first advanced 3D semiconductor packaging unit was laid at Info Valley in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

The project, promoted by 3D Glass Solutions, marks a significant milestone in India’s push for self-reliance in high-end electronics manufacturing under the vision of Narendra Modi.

The ceremony was attended by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Speaking on the occasion, Majhi described the project as a “historic milestone,” noting that Odisha would host one of the world’s most sophisticated chip packaging technologies. He added that global technology players such as Intel, Lockheed Martin, and Applied Materials have shown interest in advanced packaging technologies, reflecting growing investor confidence in the state.

The facility, with an investment of nearly ₹2,000 crore, is expected to manufacture 70,000 glass panels annually along with 50 million assembled units and 13,000 advanced 3D modules. It will cater to emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, 5G/6G communications, defence electronics, and aerospace applications.

Vaishnaw said the project would significantly strengthen India’s semiconductor value chain and highlighted that the country’s electronics manufacturing sector has expanded rapidly over the past decade. He added that Odisha is evolving from a minerals-based economy into a hub for advanced technology sectors, including semiconductors and IT.

The project is being implemented through the Indian arm of 3D Glass Solutions and is expected to begin commercial production by August 2028, with full-scale operations targeted by 2030.

Officials said the initiative would generate large-scale employment for engineering graduates, diploma holders, and skilled workers, while positioning Odisha as a key player in India’s semiconductor and electronics manufacturing landscape.