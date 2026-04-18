Study Pinpoints the States Where Americans Age the Fastest — And Why

An April 2026 health report found that West Virginia is the fastest-aging state in the country, with residents showing poor physical health and declining mental well-being that outpaces the rest of the country. A new study by the stem cell treatment center Auragens identified the states where residents are getting old the fastest by looking at key factors influencing biological and psychological aging.

West Virginia leads the list, with its residents aging nearly eight years faster than the rest of Americans.

Every top-ranking state has a life expectancy below 65 years, while slow-aging regions also live longer.

Arizona has the worst mental health in the country, with 62% rise in anxiety and depression in the last 5 years.

The research measured both biological and psychological aging across all 50 states. Biological aging included six factors: physical inactivity, obesity, heart disease, death rate, diabetes rate, multiple chronic conditions and excessive alcohol use. Psychological aging accounted for the other half of the final score and included stress index, anxiety and depression rate, mental illness rates from 2019 to 2025 and serious suicidal thoughts over the same period. With these two aging categories, the Total Aging Index from 1 to 99 was calculated, where higher scores indicate faster aging. The study also estimated how many years faster residents are aging compared to the national average by translating the relative differences between state scores into an estimated time gap.

Here are the 10 states where Americans are aging fastest:

State Life Expectancy Total Aging Index Score Years Aging Faster Than Average Obesity Rate (%) Smoking Rate (%) Anxiety & Depression Rate (%) West Virginia 59.9 96 7.5 41.2 26.0 37.9 Louisiana 61.4 81 6.7 39.9 23.1 39.2 Alabama 63.4 80 6.8 39.2 20.9 38.2 Tennessee 61.3 74 5.2 37.6 22.6 33.9 Arizona 62.3 72 5.2 31.9 15.6 33.2 Nevada 63.8 70 4 30.8 17.6 32.6 Oklahoma 61.2 70 5 38.7 20.1 33.9 Texas 64.8 70 4.2 34.4 15.7 35.4 Missouri 63.0 66 3.9 35.3 20.8 30.2 Arkansas 62.3 64 5.5 40.0 22.3 30.6

You can access the full research findings here.

1. West Virginia

Life expectancy: 59.9 years

Total aging index score: 96

Years aging faster than average: 7.5 years

Obesity rate: 41.2%

Smoking rate: 26%

Anxiety and depression rate: 37.9%

West Virginia has the fastest aging population in the country, sped up by the worst physical health among Americans. In addition to the smallest life expectancy of only 59.9 years, over a quarter of adults are smoking, and 41.2% are diagnozed with obesity. Emotional and psychological environment also forces faster aging, as over a third of residents (37.9%) experience depression. With these factors, West Virginians are aging an estimated 7.5 years faster than the average American.

2. Louisiana

Louisiana ranks second, with fast aging driven by health issues and bad habits. Over 4 in 10 people here have obesity, and 23.1% are smokers. Mental health is also a serious concern. Anxiety and depression affect 39.2% of adults, the highest rate among the top five states. While life expectancy here is longer than in West Virginia, at 61.4 years, Louisiana residents are aging 6.7 years faster than the national average. The state performs poorly on both physical and mental measures, leaving the older population without key support.

3. Alabama

Alabama takes third place, with 1 in 5 people smoking regularly. Bad habits and widespread health issues, including obesity (39.2%) and the third-highest heart disease rate in the country, contribute to poor biological health conditions. Mental health here isn’t strong, too, with anxiety and depression affecting 38.2% of adults, and suicide ideation growing by 39.4% just in the last 6 years. These psychological and biological issues make Alabama residents age 6.8 years faster than average.

4. Tennessee

Tennessee comes in fourth, with especially poor health. Over half of residents (54.9%) suffer from multiple chronic conditions, and obesity is the most common of those, affecting 37.6% of the state’s population. Psychological conditions remain on a similar level, with anxiety and depression diagnozed in 33.9% of adults. The life expectancy here is similar to that of Louisiana, but Tennessee residents age a little slower, with 5.2 years above the national average.

5. Arizona

Arizona ranks fifth, standing out with better physical health than most states in the top 10. Around 15.6% of adults smoke here, and the heart disease rate remains average. Together with a life expectancy of 62.3 years, it gives Arizonians a better health profile. At the same time, the psychological health here is the worst in the entire country, with 62.7% more adults reporting mental health issues and over a half more (57.3%) having severe suicidal thoughts. The mental issues are the main contribution to fast aging in Arizona, speeding up the process by over 5 years.

Dr Dan Briggs, President & CEO of Auragens, commented on the study:

“We talk about obesity and smoking as the great American health crises. The data shows that psychological problems are just as powerful. States with terrible mental health age faster, too, it’s not just an issue of exercising. That is not what the public conversation would predict. Americans worry about their weight and their cholesterol, but they should manage their stress and loneliness just as much. The mind ages the body faster than most people realize.”