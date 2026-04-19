Amity University Haryana Strengthens Industry–Academia Connect with Field Visit to Signature Global

Gurugram, Apr 19: In a significant step towards strengthening industry–academia collaboration and promoting experiential learning, Amity University Haryana organized an Industry–Academic Field Visit to Signature Global DXP Estate, Sector 37D, Gurugram. The visit was successfully conducted under the leadership of Shri Sanjay Kumar Varshney, Executive Director & Chief Operating Officer (COO) Signature Global India Limited with the kind approval, guidance and mentoring of our Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, Prof. (Dr.) P. B. Sharma, Amity University Haryana reflecting a strong commitment to bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world practice.

The initiative was undertaken by the Amity Academic Staff College (AASC) in collaboration with the School of Architecture and Planning (ASAP) under the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Signature Global. The visit witnessed enthusiastic participation from around 35 including students and faculty members, making it a highly engaging and insightful learning experience.

Organized around the theme of Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), the visit aligned with key Sustainable Development Goals—SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 8 (Decent Work & Economic Growth) and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation & Infrastructure).

The primary objective of the visit was to provide students with hands-on exposure to real-world construction practices, including construction site safety, labour and project management systems, modern building technologies and sustainable development approaches. Students explored residential housing across affordable, mid-budget and luxury segments, gaining a comprehensive and comparative understanding of contemporary real estate development.





The visit began with a detailed safety briefing session conducted by Mr. Dinesh Kumar Singh, Environment Safety Head, Signature Global, where students learned about personal protective equipment (PPE), fire safety systems, emergency protocols, and safe working practices. This was followed by visits to the Time Office and Safety Park, where students observed labour management systems, digital attendance tracking, scaffolding structures and practical safety measures implemented on site.

Expert-led sessions further enriched the learning experience. Mr. Rajesh Kumar Jain, Vice President and Project Head, provided insights into mid-budget housing projects (Milenia 3 & 4), followed by a live site visit and sample flat inspection.





Mr. Rajeev Aggarwal, General Manager, presented details of affordable housing under Signature Global City-1, enabling students to understand differences in planning, design, and amenities across housing segments.

A dedicated session on smart technology and sustainability delivered by Mr. Rahul, Project Coordinator, Signature Global highlighted the use of Building Information Modeling (BIM), advanced construction techniques, and eco-friendly practices such as rainwater harvesting, energy-efficient systems, and solar integration.

The visit concluded with an exclusive tour of a luxury residential project, following a presentation by Mr. Sanjay Gaur, Vice President, Signature Global (DXP Estate), on the Comparative Study of Affordable, Mid-Segment, and Luxury Housing Projects. This provided students with a clear understanding of how design quality, materials, space planning, and amenities evolve across different market segments.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. (Dr.) Sanjna Vij, Director, Amity Academic Staff College, Amity University Haryana and Chief Coordinator of the program, emphasized that such initiatives play a vital role in bridging the gap between academic learning and industry practice, helping students become more skilled, aware and industry-ready professionals. Dr Sanjna Vij further highlighted that real learning happens when students step out of classrooms and experience the ground realities of their field. Such exposure not only builds confidence but also helps students understand the expectations and challenges of the professional world more clearly.

Dr. Pallavi Sharma, Head, School of Architecture and Planning, Amity University Haryana highlighted that such field visits provide students with essential practical exposure and help them connect classroom learning with real-world architectural practice.

The seamless coordination and professionalism of the Signature Global team made the visit truly enriching and impactful. The visit concluded on a highly positive note, with students and faculty appreciating the valuable learning experience and real-world exposure gained throughout the day.