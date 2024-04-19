inDrive celebrates the winning drivers of its Umrah contest

Cairo, 19th of April 2024 – inDrive, the global mobility and urban services platform, celebrated the winners of their month-long Ramadan drivers contest, during a prize giving ceremony attended by the media.

The prizes recognize the hard work and dedication of participating drivers, providing them with valuable tools and resources to enhance their daily lives and support their families.

The main prize – a grand Umrah package – enables the winners to perform their religious Umrah comfortably and with peace of mind. inDrive also awarded winning drivers with assorted vouchers and smartphones.

Winners of the Umrah contest

The winning drivers are Omar Wagdy Farouk, Mohamed Kamal, Zaky Ibrahim, Mohamed salah, Mohamed Shaaban.

Expanding the initiative:

inDrive organized the first-of-its-kind contest for their drivers in Egypt to enhance their relationship with drivers using their platform. The company is committed to expanding its support of ride-hailing drivers across the MENA region. Plans are already underway to introduce similar contests in other Middle Eastern countries such as Morocco and Algeria, to further empower and reward their esteemed driver communities.

This initiative not only highlights inDrive’s dedication to fostering a supportive and rewarding environment for its drivers, but also underscores its commitment to giving back to the communities it serves, particularly during significant cultural and religious events like Ramadan.

inDrive vision in 2024:

inDrive’s vision is to have a meaningful impact on the lives of the people in the communities within which it operates, through initiatives that make a real difference, rather than pursuing marketing trends that might be fashionable for a certain period of time before fading without leaving any impact.