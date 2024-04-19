Kyndryl opens new office space in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, April 19th, 2024: Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced the opening of a 250,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art office space in Bengaluru’s Embassy Manyata Business Park that will host the company’s first global Kyndryl Customer Experience Center (CEC), a global Security Operations Center (SOC), a Network Operations Center (NOC) and a Kyndryl Vital Studio. Designed to accommodate approximately 3,000 employees, the workspace is equipped with the latest technology enabling Kyndryls to collaborate across teams and offer customers an integrated and immersive experience.

The Kyndryl Customer Experience Center features three experience zones with demo areas, boardrooms, and informal and formal spaces for brainstorming. As they consider their own business and IT challenges, customers can experience interactive demos on cloud, AI, IoT and cybersecurity solutions; troubleshoot challenges with Kyndryl experts; and build tailored solutions that will drive business growth.

“Helping our customers become more adaptive, resilient and future ready is our top priority. The new office will provide our customers with an integrated view of our tech skills and capabilities. It will also offer our employees an environment that encourages collaboration and drives personal productivity and learning, allowing us to deliver expertise and speed at scale using AI-powered automation,” said James Rutledge, Global Head of Delivery, Kyndryl.

The office will also feature the company’s largest Kyndryl Vital Studio. This is a unique space intentionally designed to drive innovation in customer solutions, with every corner inspiring and enhancing human connections. Kyndryl Vital Studio is the ideal space for co-creating the digital future of business in India by working together with Kyndryl experts, alliance partners and customers. Kyndryl Vital uses co-creation methodologies to generate value for customers and bring together talent, emerging technologies and current capabilities to solve the most complex business problems.

“India is benefiting from a confluence of tech capability and skills, demographic dividend and market opportunity. While we invest in delivering for our customers in India, driving global innovation and value is the underlying theme of our strategy to engage and leverage India for Kyndryl worldwide,” said Lingraju Sawkar, President of Kyndryl India.

The new office is designed to promote sustainability, inclusivity and employee well-being. The layout accommodates different work styles and preferences, with flexible workspaces, inclusive design and ergonomic furniture. Natural elements, fitness facilities, and spaces for relaxation and mindfulness activities will help to improve employee well-being and health. Employees can experience a digitally-enabled, hybrid workspace featuring flexible and technology-integrated meeting spaces, dedicated collaboration zones and multi-functional event spaces to accommodate both in-person and virtual events.

The inclusive office design has facilities for people with disabilities, including wheelchair accessibility, adjustable desks, accessible restroom facilities, and tactile signage and braille labels for people with impaired vision. Gender-neutral restrooms alongside traditional ones and parental support facilities for nursing mothers ensure adequate amenities and a safe, inclusive environment for all employees.

The new workspace has been designed to maximize energy efficiency by using natural lighting, energy-efficient fixtures and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems. Implementing smart technology like motion sensors and using environment-friendly materials that align with Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) guidelines help to further optimize energy usage. A comprehensive waste management system has been implemented to minimize landfill waste and efficient ventilation systems, air filters and indoor plants ensure good indoor air quality.

Kyndryl is committed to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. The company also received an EcoVadis Silver rating in its first full fiscal year, placing Kyndryl in the top 25% of all participating companies.