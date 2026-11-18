DENVER, Nov 18 –ONE 2026 – Reporting from its ONE 2026 event in Denver, Colorado, Ingram Micro (NYSE: INGM) executives today shared how the Ingram Micro Xvantage™ platform is using transactional context to turn real-time signals into proactive demand generation for vendors and channel partners worldwide.

“With the integrated intelligence in Xvantage, we are helping our partners and vendors see the signals earlier, bring opportunities forward faster, and create and accelerate demand, not just respond to it,” said Bill Brandel, executive vice president and president, North America, Ingram Micro.

During its North America ONE event, Brandel and Ingram Micro CEO Paul Bay shared the stage to discuss insights on market trends, priorities, and opportunities with the audience. Throughout the conversation, the leaders encouraged channel partners to take advantage of the distribution leader’s early and ongoing investments in its team, platform, and integrated intelligence, including its MCP server, digital assistants and agents, and its new white-glove services.

“Ingram Micro is providing our channel partners the insights and resources they need to guide end-user technology investments and operationalize AI,” said Paul Bay, CEO, Ingram Micro.

At ONE 2026, Bay reflected on the company’s first Capital Markets Day and most recent Q3 earnings, noting that channel partners actively using Ingram Micro’s MCP server are growing their business with the company at nearly 4x the rate of those not integrated with Xvantage. He also noted that self-service accounted for nearly 70 percent of orders placed via Xvantage and highlighted the team’s growing digital workforce and Frontier Deployed Engineers (FDEs) as key investments made on behalf of its customers and vendors.

“We’re here to help our channel partners remain indispensable, generate more demand and growth for the technology channel, and serve as a trusted business partner now and in the future,” said Bay. “This industry was founded on relationships and results, and that value remains critical to success. Bringing together our integrated business intelligence, with a digital and expert workforce, we are giving our customers the speed, service and scale they need to grow.”

Continued Investments in Intelligence are Addressing Market Challenges at Scale

Ingram Micro’s continued investments in talent and technology are directly addressing the market challenges that industry analysts are discussing.

“Demand is surging, and the partner ecosystem is moving quickly to capitalize on it,” said Jay McBain, Chief Analyst, Omdia. “In just a few months, the gap between AI-services demand and partner readiness has narrowed significantly, with 56 percent of partners now reporting advanced or developing practices. The opportunity now is turning that growing readiness into sustainable growth.”

Serving as the intelligent operating system for the B2B tech industry, Ingram Micro keeps its customers at the epicenter of the converged experience and invests ahead of the market to help channel partners and vendors grow faster together.

Ingram Micro’s continued innovation around its MCP Server is a prime example of the new pace being set for ecommerce in distribution, putting live pricing, availability, quoting, ordering, invoicing, subscriptions and renewals directly inside the AI agents customers already use. Additionally, Ingram Micro’s Enable AI program is fast-tracking channel partners’ ability to adopt and monetize AI into their workflows and services.

“Ingram Micro is operationalizing intelligence at scale for the channel,” said Sanjib Sahoo, president, Global Platform Group, Ingram Micro. “Integrated intelligence is an experience everyone wants, and few can deliver. Working as one, our team and our technology platform are enabling the industry to move faster and smarter using integrated intelligence to help identify and accelerate demand and growth, while continuing to remove operational friction and solve for business outcomes.”

Available in 22 platform countries, Ingram Micro Xvantage delivers a clear business advantage with average revenue per customer on Xvantage increasing 39 percent year-over-year as reported in Q3 2026 earnings.