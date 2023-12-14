Inspirational Walls: Transforming Your Office Back Wall into a Source of Motivation

Your office back wall is not just about painting walls for the sake of it, but also about making a first impression. One of the most noticeable items when visitors and employees enter into your office is it. Therefore, much thought has to be put in the selection of appropriate décor, elements, and aesthetics for back wall. However, also go for reputed platform like Officebanao. Here are 10 key things you must consider while designing the office back wall design:

Define your brand identity

You can also use the back wall as a huge canvas to portray your company’s brand. Essentially, your brand identity tells people what and how you want others to see your business. This entails different parts such as your company’s name, logo, slogan, vision statement and the values that your organisation holds dear to its heart. Brand identity on the back wall could be defined by your big and prominent logo placed in the middle or at the top of that wall. Another thing you can do is tagline or your mission statement and displays it in an understated but bold way on the wall. It assists people recognise your brand’s colours at a glance, thus when one sees the back wall; he or she will know it to be your company. Branding features are necessary because they reveal to them that it is their company and what it represents.

Choose the right colour scheme

A consideration that cannot be overlooked is the colour that was selected for the painting on the rear wall as this affects the general ambience in the office. The colours you should pick are based on what would match with the rest of your offices’ decoration as this complies with basic rules in graphic or interior design. However, you need to take good office back wall design ideas. Alternatively, warmer hues such as cool blues, light greens or vibrant yellows can also be a better option since they foster creative, collaborative and vibrant offices. At the same time, cooler shades of neutral colours such as grey and white are perceived as being highly professional and this could be a better option in some workplaces. Back wall colours should also be in line with the nature of the organization’s culture as well as the desired ambiance at the workplace.

Think about wall size and available space

Therefore, an accurate measurement of the wall space for which you will design a back wall is critical. It gives an understanding on the extent of design elements that would have a bearing on the scale. Big and elaborate designs like a large artwork, displays shelf, or decorative panels can do on large surface area walls. In contrast, small walls with limiting space require less complicated designs such as a couple of wall hangings or even plants. After determining the sizes, you can select appropriate design components depending on each one of them. Moreover, it assists in establishing the spatial relations for placement next to each other in order not to overcrowd the wall. Sufficient gaps are required in order leave the back wall design look balanced and organized.

Incorporate plants and greenery

Live potted plants / artificial greenery on a back wall make one feel inside the office the atmosphere of nature. Studies prove that plants improve employees’ moods, lowering stress and increasing productivity. Physiologically, they enhance indoor air quality by taking in pollutants from the air. In selecting a plant for the back wall, it is recommended to pick species that grow perfectly under indoor conditions and demand minimal care. Pothos or snake plants can be included as low-light office plants. Artificial plants, like artificial trees, vines and potted plants can offer an attractive option when caring for live plants proves difficult. This boosts the aesthetic value of the back wall in an environmentally friendly approach.

Display inspirational quotes

This is a good option of using inspirational quotes to encourage and inspire employees as well as visitors as they walk past the back wall. Quotations may sometimes help convey the vision, mission, or culture of the firm without actually talking about them directly. All these quotes should be ones that strike home with your brand personality and values. The quotes will suit you if you want to put them in the quotes. For the people in the office, ensure that the font size is easily readable from afar. The style as well as colour of the font should also blend with the visual appeal of the back wall design. Inspirational quotes improve our state of mind and may even generate creative ideas; consequently, such phrases should definitely be included into an office’s back wall.

Showcase employee achievements

Highlight your feature employees’ accomplishments, awards, certificates and other contributions by showcasing them at the back wall. It also provides motivation by celebrating successes, strengthening team spirit, and creating standards that others can follow. Develop electronic display, notice board or framed collage focusing on your accomplishments. Where only personal information is of concern, observe only general privacy rules of this site.

Hang some paintings on the walls

The back wall is full of life with curated wall art, and sculptures, wall hangs, framed posters, among others. Opt for elements which match up with your brand and home décor. Several small works of art interrupt large format art works on the wall. The wall art should be appropriate in terms of style and fit for a professional environment.

Opt for accent lighting

The strategically positioned lights increase the aesthetic appeal of the back wall and attract focus to key figures and decorations displayed on it. It is possible to adjust the brightness by using recessed lighting, wall sconces, or track lighting. Select an even warmer white light that does not throw up a glare. Ensure that the light fittings match the wall design and fit in.

Consider acoustics and soundproofing

Sound proofing may be necessary if a back wall faces other teams’ offices and meeting spaces since there are chances that noise will travel through these walls. There might be acoustic wall panels or soundproofed drywalls. Adding thick decorative wall pieces with high density sound absorptive qualities will also improve your acoustics. This enhances privacy, and makes it possible to hold meaningful discussions in the right direction.

Maintain easy access

During maintenance, there should be enough room around major parts such as switch points, an electrical point, thermostat and others. Place walls decorations and furniture carefully to keep the room in order. It makes the space functional, at the same time it is not ugly.

Conclusion

Once you have considered these aspects, then, you will be in position to have an awesome looking back wall design for office which creates an aesthetic appeal for clients when they come into your office while at the same time creating an essence of your brand into your workspace. Check out Officebanao for expert interior designs services. They give you an immense variety of designs, styles, and materials to select from while making an overhaul in the office interiors. Expert designers will support you in visual design previews to create a realistic execution of it.