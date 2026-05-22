Chaap Craft India Strengthens India’s Premium Vegetarian Food Segment with Innovative Soya Chaap Solutions

Bangalore, Karnataka | May 2026: As India’s food industry continues to witness a strong shift toward high-quality vegetarian and protein-rich food options, Chaap Craft India is emerging as one of the promising names in the premium soya chaap segment. Founded by entrepreneur Nitesh Agrawal, the Bangalore-based company is focused on helping restaurants, cloud kitchens, cafés, caterers, and food startups grow with hygienically processed and innovative vegetarian food solutions.

Under the leadership of Founder & Director Nitesh Agrawal, Chaap Craft India has positioned itself not just as a food supplier, but as a strategic growth partner for food businesses across India. The company specializes in frozen and marinated soya chaap products designed to meet the growing demand for consistent, ready-to-cook vegetarian menu solutions.

With a strong focus on quality, hygiene, and consistency, the brand offers a wide range of premium vegetarian products while also supporting businesses with restaurant menu development, chef training, food costing strategies, and B2B distribution support.

Speaking about the vision behind the company, Nitesh Agrawal said,

“Our mission is to connect premium vegetarian protein products with modern food businesses across India. We aim to help restaurants and food entrepreneurs grow through consistent quality, innovation, and trusted partnerships.”

Operating from Bangalore, Chaap Craft India emphasizes hygienic processing methods, cold-chain maintained distribution, and carefully selected ingredients to ensure superior taste and quality standards. The company’s product range includes frozen soya chaap, marinated soya chaap, and ready-to-cook vegetarian solutions tailored for commercial kitchens and food service businesses.

The company has also gained attention for its practical business support approach, where restaurants and cloud kitchens receive assistance in menu planning, profitability strategies, and operational guidance to improve customer experience and business performance.

Key Highlights of Chaap Craft India

Premium Frozen & Marinated Soya Chaap Products

100% Vegetarian & High-Protein Food Solutions

Hygienically Processed Products

Cold Chain Maintained Supply System

No Artificial Additives

Restaurant Menu Development & Chef Support

Food Costing & Profitability Consulting

B2B Distribution & Growth Support

With the increasing demand for modern vegetarian dining options in India, Chaap Craft India aims to become a trusted name in the premium vegetarian protein category while empowering food businesses with scalable and profitable menu solutions.

About Nitesh Agrawall

Nitesh Agrawal is the Founder & Director of Chaap Craft India and a passionate food entrepreneur dedicated to transforming the premium vegetarian food sector in India. He specializes in restaurant menu development, food cost optimization, and B2B food business growth strategies. Through Chaap Craft India, he continues to support restaurants and food startups with innovative vegetarian solutions and operational expertise.

Contact Information

Chaap Craft India

📍 Bangalore, Karnataka

📞 +91 8151915156

📧 chaapcraftindia@gmail.com

🌐 www.chaapcraftindia.com

Tagline:

“Crafted to Perfection, Delivered with Trust.”