IIM Mumbai Marks 11th International Yoga Day with Theme “One Earth, One Health”

June 22, 2025: Indian Institute of Management Mumbai (IIM Mumbai) successfully celebrated the 11th International Day of Yoga on Friday, 21st June 2025, in alignment with the nationwide observance led by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Ayush. This year’s theme, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health”, emphasized the role of yoga in fostering both individual well-being and global ecological balance.

The event took place in the basement of Swami Vivekananda Hall, beginning at 6:00 AM, with a live screening of the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s address. This was followed by a well-attended Yoga session conducted by experienced instructors from Kaivalyadhama, Mumbai. Faculty members, officers, staff, and students of IIM Mumbai participated with enthusiasm, embracing the spirit and significance of the day.

Key dignitaries present at the event included:

• Prof. Manoj Kumar Tiwari, Director, IIM Mumbai

• Prof. Rauf Iqbal, Dean (Student Affairs)

• Lt. Cdr. (Mrs.) Nisha Singh, Chief Administrative Officer (CAO)

• Prof. Nikhil Mehta, Chairperson, IDY Committee 2025

Reflecting on the occasion, Prof. Manoj Kumar Tiwari, Director of IIM Mumbai, said: “The International Day of Yoga is a powerful reminder of India’s contribution to global well-being. This year’s theme, ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health,’ resonates deeply with IIM Mumbai’s commitment to holistic education, environmental awareness, and personal wellness. We are proud to see such active participation from our community, demonstrating that yoga is not only a physical discipline but also a unifying force for sustainable living and inner harmony.”

The Institute extends its gratitude to Kaivalyadhama for their guidance and to all participants who helped make the event a meaningful and successful celebration.