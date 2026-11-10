Xylem Completes Acquisition of Cornell Pump and Roper Pump

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 — Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company, today announced it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Cornell Pump and Roper Pump, advancing the company’s strategy to sharpen its portfolio and increase its exposure to higher-growth markets.

The acquisition is the latest step in Xylem’s ongoing portfolio transformation, focused on businesses and end markets with strong growth and margin potential. Businesses like Cornell/Roper, WaterFleet (closed September 2, 2026) and TriOS (closed July 1, 2026) have historically grown at rates above Xylem’s target growth rate and expand the company’s capabilities across industrial markets including mining, power, semiconductors and food and beverage. The Cornell/Roper businesses also add engineered technologies for demanding applications such as slurry transport, solids handling and suction lift.

“We’ve been very deliberate about where we want to grow and where we believe Xylem can create the most value,” said Matthew Pine, President and CEO of Xylem. “This acquisition is a great example. It brings strong positions in markets benefiting from some of the biggest investment trends we see today, along with technologies and expertise that broaden what we can do for customers. And with Xylem’s global reach, we see opportunities to take those strengths further.”

Upon closing, the acquired businesses will be reported as part of the Water Infrastructure segment. Beginning in January 2027, they will be reported as part of Xylem’s Flow Solutions segment, which provides pumping, transport, and flow-centric solutions that enable the movement, distribution, and application of water across municipal, industrial, commercial, and residential end markets.