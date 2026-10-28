Johnson Controls spotlights high-temperature heat pumps and connected refrigeration at Gulfood Manufacturing 2026

WHAT: As food and beverage manufacturers across the Middle East and Africa expand production and strengthen supply-chain resilience, Johnson Controls will demonstrate how integrated industrial refrigeration, high-temperature heat pumps and connected controls can help reduce energy use, improve uptime and support lower-carbon process heating at Gulfood Manufacturing 2026.

Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), a global leader in thermal management, mission-critical building systems, energy efficiency, and decarbonization, will showcase its Industrial Refrigeration & Heating (IREF) portfolio at Gulfood Manufacturing 2026 , a leading regional platform bringing together the food and beverage manufacturing ecosystem.

At the event, Johnson Controls will showcase the full value proposition of its Industrial Refrigeration & Heating portfolio for food and beverage manufacturing, dairy, cold storage and applications. Highlights will include its newly launched Sabroe HitemHP high-temperature heat pump, capable of delivering up to 122°C process heat and up to three times the energy efficiency of electric boilers, helping manufacturers lower costs and accelerate decarbonization efforts, the UNISAB Controller, and the expanded capabilities of OpenBlue Industrial Refrigeration (OBIR).

Johnson Controls will also convene technical discussions on designing efficient refrigeration and process-eating systems for food manufacturing projects in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

WHEN: Nov. 3-5, 2026

WHERE: Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai – Johnson Controls Booth A3-10, Hall 3

WHO: Johnson Controls spokespeople are available for interviews on topics including: