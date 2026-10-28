Healthy minds, brighter futures: Rotary’s PEP-UP initiative champions student Mental Well-being in Hyderabad

PEP-UP: a ₹33-Lakh Mental Health Initiative, the biggest in TG involving Govt Schools, that reached 3000 students comes to end, closing ceremony to be held this week

Hyderabad, Oct 28: Sound in mind is sound in body. With growing concerns about the emotional and psychological well-being of young people, the Rotary Club of Hyderabad Mavericks embarked on PEP-UP Well-Being Project, a yearlong structured mental health initiative designed for students aged 13–21 years

PEP-UP is a ₹33-Lakh Mental Health Initiative, the biggest in Telangana state involving 8 Govt as well as private Schools, that reached 3000 students comes to end, closing ceremony to be held this week where it is preparing to showcase the impact of it.

Implemented under Rotary Global Grant GG2573626, the project represents an investment of ₹33 lakh in student mental health awareness, screening, prevention, counselling and early intervention. The initiative has engaged eight educational institutions in Hyderabad, bringing mental health awareness and screening services to thousands of students.

The participating institutions include Sri Sahithi High School, ZPHS Kothaguda, New Bloom High School, ZPHS Kondapur, Samskruthi High School, Government Junior College, G. Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science, and ZPHS Peddamangalaram.

The Rotary Showcase Event will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2026, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at G. Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science, Shaikpet, Hyderabad.

According to the project’s impact data, PEP-UP has screened 2,686 students across eight participating institutions. In addition, mental health awareness sessions have reached 3,207 students, introducing them to emotional well-being, common psychological challenges and the importance of seeking help when needed.

The programme follows a multi-stage approach, beginning with awareness sessions for students, followed by standardised screening, further assessment of students requiring additional attention, counselling and post-screening reviews.

Of the 2,686 students screened at Level 1, 2,112 were categorised as Green, while 574 were categorised as Orange or Red and identified as requiring further attention. These screening categories are intended to guide additional assessment and support; they are not, by themselves, clinical diagnoses.

PEP-UP seeks to encourage students to recognise emotional challenges, understand that mental health is as important as physical health, and overcome the stigma associated with seeking help.

The initiative also emphasises coping strategies, including deep breathing, mindfulness, journaling and speaking to a trusted adult. Students are introduced to the role of counsellors and the importance of accessing appropriate professional support.

By combining awareness with screening and follow-up, the project seeks to move beyond one-time sensitisation sessions towards early identification and a more supportive educational environment.

The Rotary Club of Hyderabad Mavericks is the host club for the project, with the Rotary Club of Livermore serving as the international sponsor and Manojagrithi as the implementing partner.

The October 31 showcase will provide an opportunity to present the project’s achievements, share its implementation model and encourage wider discussion on the need to integrate mental health awareness and support into educational institutions.

A poster competition on mental health for teachers will be a special feature of the showcase event. The initiative seeks to encourage educators to communicate the importance of emotional well-being and contribute to creating more sensitive and supportive learning environments.