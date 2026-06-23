K J Somaiya Institute of Management Achieves Level 4 – Transforming School Status in Positive Impact Rating 2026

June 23: K J Somaiya Institute of Management (KJSIM) has been recognised as a Level 4 Transforming School in the seventh edition of the Positive Impact Rating (PIR) for Business Schools. KJSIM has advanced from Level 3 (Progressing) in 2025. The PIR is a global, student and faculty-driven assessment that evaluates business schools worldwide on their commitment to address societal and sustainability challenges and how well it prepares its students to become responsible leaders.

87 business schools from 32 countries were featured in the 2026 edition. This year’s assessment drew more than 20,000 student responses from 90 schools worldwide, with the official rating based on 19,789 valid responses. Students evaluated their institutions across seven dimensions: Governance, Culture, Programmes, Learning Methods, Student Support, Institutional Role Modelling, and Public Engagement. Building on the introduction of the Faculty Survey in 2025, the 2026 edition also incorporated 1,189 valid faculty responses globally, providing a more comprehensive view of stakeholder perceptions and institutional impact.

KJSIM is among 58 business schools globally to be recognised at Level 4 in PIR 2026, alongside 3 leading Indian institutions. Level 4 Transforming Schools are recognised for embedding a culture of positive impact within their governance, systems, and institutional practices, reflecting sustained commitment to responsible management education, sustainability, ethics, stakeholder engagement, and societal impact.

The Positive Impact Rating classifies participating schools into one of five levels, three of which carry public recognition: Level 3 (Progressing), Level 4 (Transforming), and Level 5 (Pioneering). The 2026 edition also introduced a fourth impact area, Enabling which encompasses research-related dimensions assessed through faculty feedback. PIR was initiated by a coalition of business school experts and international NGOs including WWF, Oxfam, and UN Global Compact, and is supported by student organisations such as oikos, AIESEC, and Net Impact.

“Positive impact becomes durable when it is no longer added to the institution, but part of how the institution learns, decides, teaches, researches, partners, and acts.” said, Prof. Thomas Dyllick, PIR Co-founder and Member of the Supervisory Board.

The Positive Impact Rating 2026 recognition as a Level 4 – Transforming School is a strong affirmation of K J Somaiya Institute of Management’s commitment to developing competent, grounded and situational leaders who can create meaningful value for business and society. It is encouraging to see a global framework recognise what we have long aspired to be – a school where transformation is not just a promise, but a lived experience. As we celebrate this milestone, we remain committed to advancing our mission of Transforming Together and striving towards becoming a Level 5 – Pioneering School.” said Dr Raman Ramachandran, Dean & Director, KJSIM.

“Transforming, Together” is not merely the Purpose of KSJIM. It is the operating principle behind every initiative KJSIM undertakes. From curriculum design to community engagement, the institute believes that lasting transformation in business and society is achieved collectively: through students who lead with purpose, faculty who teach with responsibility, and an institution that holds itself accountable to a standard larger than rankings. The Level 4 recognition in PIR 2026 is a marker on that journey, not its destination.