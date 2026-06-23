KCCA Celebrates São João with a Vibrant Culinary Showcase of Goan Traditions

Panaji, June 23: The spirit of São João came alive at the Verna-based Kamaxi College of Culinary Arts (KCCA) as students celebrated the iconic Goan monsoon festival through a vibrant and immersive culinary competition. Deeply rooted in Goa’s cultural fabric, the celebration saw students come together to honour tradition while showcasing their creativity.

As part of the festivities, KCCA students prepared and presented an array of traditional São João delicacies to a panel of judges. The entries were evaluated on authenticity, taste, presentation and cultural relevance, turning the event into both a celebration and a learning experience.

The dishes presented included a delightful spread of iconic Goan flavours such as jackfruit and rice steamed cakes, shevyo (noodles) with coconut and jaggery (traditional sweet vermicelli), Goan sanna (steamed fermented rice cakes), alle belle (Goan coconut and jaggery pancakes), beef tongue roast (traditional Goan style), and patoleo (turmeric leaf rice dumplings with coconut and jaggery filling).

The campus buzzed with excitement as students embraced the festive spirit, echoing the joy and abundance that São João represents. The event culminated in the announcement of a winner, Saheel Gaonkar, who was awarded a prize in recognition of his outstanding effort and execution.

Speaking on the occasion, Subhasis Mandal, the newly appointed principal of KCCA, said, “At KCCA, we believe culinary education must be rooted in culture. Celebrations like São João bring Goa’s traditions into our kitchens, helping students experience cuisine not just as skill, but as heritage. This allows them to understand the stories, ingredients and context that shape what they cook. This is what keeps our training grounded, meaningful and true to India’s diverse food culture.”

The São João celebration at KCCA reflects the institution’s commitment to experiential learning and cultural engagement, offering students a platform to connect with Goa’s rich heritage while expressing their creativity.