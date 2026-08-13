K.P. Energy Limited Reports Q1 FY27 Revenue Growth of 136 percentage YoY; EBITDA Rises 25 percentage

New Delhi, Aug 13 : K.P. Energy Limited, a provider of Balance of Plant solutions in the wind energy sector, announces its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Q1 FY27 Financial Highlights

Revenue from Operations stood at ₹519 crore, up 137percentage from ₹219 crore in Q1 FY26; Total Income came in at ₹521 crore, up 136percentage YoY

EBITDA grew 25percentage YoY to ₹62 crore, compared to ₹50 crore in the corresponding quarter last year

Profit After Tax rose to ₹26 crore, up 3percentage from ₹25 crore in Q1 FY26

Cash Profit increased 10% YoY to ₹39 crore

Basic EPS stood at ₹3.85, compared to ₹3.81 in Q1 FY26

The Company’s total renewable energy portfolio stands at 3.73 GW, comprising 1.57 GW of installed capacity and 2.16 GW of projects currently in hand. Its Independent Power Producer portfolio totals 250.5 MW, of which 48.5 MW is operational, while its Operations & Maintenance portfolio, managed through wholly owned subsidiary KP Energy OMS Limited, spans 646 MW.

Commenting on the results, Dr. Faruk G. Patel, Chairman & Managing Director, KP Group, said,

“Q1 FY27 reflects the strength of our execution capabilities as India’s wind sector enters a decisive growth phase. With the country targeting 100 GW of installed wind capacity by 2030 against just 56 GW currently in place, and national wind potential estimated at over 1,164 GW, the runway ahead for K.P. Energy Limited is substantial. Our end-to-end model, spanning site identification, EPCC, power evacuation, and O&M, positions us to capture this opportunity across both onshore and emerging offshore wind segments in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.”

Operational and Strategic Highlights