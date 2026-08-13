Eventus Security Wins 2026 Community Choice Award for AI-Driven Cybersecurity Services

India, Aug 13: Eventus Security, a globally trusted Managed Security Services Provider, has been named the 2026 Community Choice Winner in the Cybersecurity Service Provider of the Year category, following the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards announced earlier this year. The recognition reflects the strong support the company has received from customers, partners and the global cybersecurity community through community voting.

Eventus Security delivers 24×7 managed security services through its Cyber Defense Centers, combining AI-powered technology, threat intelligence and human expertise. Its capabilities include SOC-as-a-Service, Managed XDR, Digital Forensics and Incident Response, Threat Intelligence, Offensive Security, Cloud Security, and Governance, Risk and Compliance services.

The company supports enterprises across sectors including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications and critical infrastructure, helping them improve threat visibility, accelerate incident response and strengthen their overall security posture.

“This recognition is particularly meaningful because it reflects the support of the cybersecurity community,” said Sunil Sapra, Co-Founder, Eventus Security. “We are grateful to our customers, partners, employees and industry peers who supported us. Their confidence strengthens our commitment to delivering intelligence-led security operations and measurable outcomes that help organisations improve cyber resilience.”

The Community Choice recognition is determined through public voting within each category. It recognizes nominees that receive the strongest support from customers, partners, industry peers and members of the wider cybersecurity community.

This recognition follows Eventus Security’s success at the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in March 2026, when the company secured wins across all three categories in which it was nominated:

Best Managed Security Service Provider

Cybersecurity Service Provider of the Year

SOC-as-a-Service

Together, these recognitions reflect Eventus Security’s growing industry presence and its continued evolution as an AI-driven, platform-led managed security services provider.

“Congratulations to Eventus Security on being named a Community Choice Winner in the Cybersecurity Service Provider of the Year category of the 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Holger Schulze, Founder of Cybersecurity Insiders and organiser of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. “This recognition reflects the strong support Eventus Security has earned from customers, partners, peers and members of the cybersecurity community. We are pleased to recognise this achievement and the company’s contribution to the cybersecurity industry.”

The Community Choice recognition adds to a strong year for Eventus Security as the company continues to strengthen its managed security capabilities, expand its presence across international markets and earn recognition from leading global cybersecurity award programmes.