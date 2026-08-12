Cleomitra Expands AI-Powered CRM Platform to Unify Customer Communication and Business Operations

CHENNAI, INDIA | AUGUST 2026 — Businesses today manage customer relationships across an increasingly fragmented mix of WhatsApp, Instagram, phone calls, email, appointment systems and billing platforms. While these channels have made businesses more accessible to customers, managing them across disconnected systems can create gaps in communication, follow-ups and customer visibility.

Cleomitra, an AI-powered CRM and client experience platform from Yakria Tech, is addressing this challenge with a unified platform designed to bring customer communication, sales, follow-ups and business operations together. ( CLEOMITRA )

The platform enables businesses to manage key stages of the customer journey—from lead capture and communication to appointments, billing, follow-ups and retention—through a connected system.

Bringing Customer Conversations Together

For many businesses, important customer information remains scattered across messaging applications, spreadsheets, social media inboxes and separate business-management tools. Cleomitra is designed to provide a centralised view of these interactions.

Its platform brings together WhatsApp, Instagram, calls and email, alongside customer management and communication tools. Businesses can also manage contacts, follow-ups, campaigns, offers, notifications, reports and analytics from within the platform.

The platform’s WhatsApp capabilities are designed around business communication and automation, while its broader omnichannel approach allows businesses to maintain customer context across multiple touchpoints.

From CRM to Complete Client Experience

Cleomitra goes beyond conventional customer databases by connecting customer communication with operational workflows.

The platform includes appointment scheduling, billing and invoicing, payment and ledger management, dashboards, reporting, roles and permissions, and multi-branch management. It also supports integrations and dedicated onboarding and training options depending on the plan. ( CLEOMITRA )

This approach is particularly relevant for service-led businesses where customer communication, appointments and repeat engagement are closely connected.

Cleomitra currently highlights use cases across areas including salons and spas, customer engagement, operations and administration, marketing and business communication.

Technology Expertise Behind Cleomitra

Cleomitra is developed by Yakria Tech, a technology company founded by Ram Balagurunathan.

Balagurunathan’s technology background includes more than 18 years at Amazon, where he led organisations across multiple countries and worked in areas including voice technology, AI solutions and software development. Yakria Tech’s official profile also highlights his experience managing large engineering organisations and architecting high-volume AWS environments. ( Yakria Tech )

The experience brings an enterprise technology perspective to Cleomitra’s development, while the platform itself is focused on solving day-to-day customer management challenges faced by growing businesses.

“Businesses don’t just need another tool to store customer information. They need a system that understands the journey between a conversation, a booking, a payment and a returning customer,” said Ram Balagurunathan, Founder & President, Yakria Tech. “With Cleomitra, our focus is to connect these touchpoints and make technology work more naturally around the way businesses already engage with their customers.”

Building a More Connected Customer Journey

As businesses increasingly rely on digital conversations to generate enquiries and retain customers, the ability to connect communication with operational processes is becoming an important part of customer experience management.

Cleomitra’s approach combines CRM, communication, automation and business-management capabilities within one platform, with the objective of helping businesses reduce fragmented workflows and maintain greater visibility over their customer relationships.

The platform is available through web and mobile applications, with Cleomitra stating that its mobile applications are available for both customers and staff. ( CLEOMITRA )

About Cleomitra

Cleomitra is an AI-powered CRM and client experience platform developed by Yakria Tech. The platform helps businesses manage customer relationships, communication, sales, follow-ups and operations through a connected system.

Its capabilities include WhatsApp, Instagram, calls, email, scheduling, billing, campaigns, contacts and follow-ups, offers and coupons, reports and analytics, integrations, roles and permissions and notifications.

About Yakria Tech:

Yakria Tech is a technology company founded by Ram Balagurunathan, focused on software development, AI solutions, cloud architecture and digital products. The company describes Balagurunathan as a former Amazon executive with 18+ years of experience in technology and engineering leadership. ( Yakria Tech )