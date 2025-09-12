Kia India Announces Exclusive Pre-GST Savings and Festive Benefits up to Rs.1.75 Lakh

Mumbai, September 12, 2025: Kia India, one of the fastest-growing automobile manufacturers in the country, today announced exclusive Pre-GST savings along with special festive benefits, offering customers total savings of up to 1.75 lakh on select models. This limited-period initiative, valid until 22nd September 2025 

As part of the offer, customers can avail combined benefits across Kia’s popular portfolio:

·         Kia Seltos: Benefits up to 1,75,000

·         Kia Carens Clavis: Benefits up to 1,45,500

·         Kia Carens: Benefits up to 1,26,500

These savings include Pre-GST benefits of up to 58,000 and festive offers of up to 1.17 lakh. In addition to these, customers can also avail attractive benefits across the entire Kia product line, making this festive season the most celebrating time to bring home a Kia.

Kia India has consistently set new benchmarks in design, technology, and customer-centricity. Initiatives such as these reflect the brand’s focus on anticipating customer needs and strengthening trust by ensuring transparent and rewarding ownership experiences.