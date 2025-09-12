Kia India Announces Exclusive Pre-GST Savings and Festive Benefits up to Rs.1.75 Lakh

Mumbai, September 12, 2025: Kia India, one of the fastest-growing automobile manufacturers in the country, today announced exclusive Pre-GST savings along with special festive benefits, offering customers total savings of up to ₹1.75 lakh on select models. This limited-period initiative, valid until 22nd September 2025,

As part of the offer, customers can avail combined benefits across Kia’s popular portfolio:

· Kia Seltos: Benefits up to ₹1,75,000

· Kia Carens Clavis: Benefits up to ₹1,45,500

· Kia Carens: Benefits up to ₹1,26,500

These savings include Pre-GST benefits of up to ₹58,000 and festive offers of up to ₹1.17 lakh. In addition to these, customers can also avail attractive benefits across the entire Kia product line, making this festive season the most celebrating time to bring home a Kia.

Kia India has consistently set new benchmarks in design, technology, and customer-centricity. Initiatives such as these reflect the brand’s focus on anticipating customer needs and strengthening trust by ensuring transparent and rewarding ownership experiences.