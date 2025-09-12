Celebrating India’s Engineers: Powering Innovation, Purpose, and Global Impact

Sanjay Agrawal, Head Presales and CTO at Hitachi Vantara India and SAARC, and Chair of SNIA

On National Engineers’ Day, we celebrate the unmatched contribution of India’s engineering community to the nation’s growth story. With over 1.5 million engineers graduating every year, they continue to shape the future of India’s technological and economic landscape.”

India has built one of the largest and most dynamic talent pools globally, driving innovation in energy, mobility, healthcare, and sustainability through global capability centers and technology firms. India today accounts for nearly 30% of the outsourced engineering R&D market, highlighting its role as a true global innovation hub.

At Hitachi Vantara, our engineers in India play a pivotal role in redefining global possibilities. They design sustainable data infrastructure, enable digital transformation for BFSI, manufacturing, and government, and contribute to global R&D programs. Beyond strengthening businesses, they blend technical excellence with a deep sense of purpose, laying the foundations for a smarter, more inclusive, and resilient future.