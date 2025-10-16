Kia India Welcomes Festive Season with Carens Clavis EV Lineup Expansion; Launches New HTX E & HTX E [ER] Trims

Mumbai, 16th October 2025: Adding to the festive spirit, Kia India, one of country’s leading mass premium carmakers, expanded its Carens Clavis EV model lineup with the introduction of new trims HTX E & HTX E [ER].

Kia‘s first made-in-India electric vehicle, the Carens Clavis EV, has received an encouraging response from the market, reflecting growing consumer interest in sustainable mobility solutions. The model has resonated well with urban families and young professionals seeking a stylish, feature-rich electric vehicle with strong performance credentials. In response to valuable customer feedback and evolving preferences, Kia India is introducing these new trims to offer enhanced choices and features tailored to consumer needs.

Positioned between HTK+ and HTX trims, the HTX E trim will be available with a 42 kWh battery pack, while the HTX E ER will be equipped with the 51.4 kWh battery pack. In addition to the features on HTK+ trim, the new trims offer a Panoramic Sunroof, LED lamps for all three rows, Window Auto Up/Down for all windows, ECM room mirror, wireless charger, and two-tone steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjustment.

For enhanced comfort and convenience, the cabin is equipped with a seat back folding table, an air-purifier with virus protection, leatherette seats, a multi-color mood lamp with footwell illumination, and solar glass ensuring a sophisticated experience for every journey.

“As we welcome the festive season, we are excited to add more cheer and choice to our customers with the expanded Carens Clavis EV lineup. Our first made-in-India EV has been very well accepted in the market, and the positive response, along with valuable customer feedback, has inspired us to introduce the new HTX E trims. These additions are designed to make electric mobility more accessible, comfortable, and celebratory—because every journey deserves to feel special,” said Mr. Atul Sood, Sr. VP and National Head, Sales and Marketing. “Supported by Kia’s robust EV ecosystem, these additions offer a smart, green, and exciting driving experience, bringing innovation that truly connects with families across India,” he added.

The Carens Clavis EV is built for evolving customer needs with a spacious design, premium features, and everyday practicality. Powered by 99kW & 126kW motor delivering 255 Nm torque, it offers smooth performance across commutes and road trips, with dual battery options—51.4 kWh (490 km range) and 42 kWh (404 km range)—and fast charging from 10% to 80% in just 39 minutes. Safety in Carens Clavis EV remains paramount with 18 advanced features, including six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Start Assist Control (HAC), and more. Inside, a 67.62 cm (26.62”) dual panoramic display, 90 connected car features, and intuitive controls ensure a seamless, connected driving experience.

Kia India is building EV confidence from day one with a robust support system for EV owners. Through the comprehensive EV ecosystem, Kia is ensuring effortless ownership—featuring over 11,000 charging points via the K-Charge platform on the MyKia app, live charger availability, route planning, and streamlined payment options with the Kia EV Route Planner. With over 250 EV-ready workshops and more than 100 dealerships equipped with DC fast chargers, Kia makes every EV journey convenient and worry-free.

Reinforcing Kia’s commitment to sustainable innovation and deeper user engagement, Kia Drive Green is a sustainability-focused engagement platform on the Kia Connect app that turns EV driving into a visible environmental impact. Through digital tree planting, growth stages based on kilometers driven, and a CO₂ savings display, this initiative blends digital innovation with green mobility goals, encouraging eco-friendly habits.

With the latest additions, the Carens Clavis EV is now available in six trims: HTK+, HTX E, HTX, HTX E [ER], HTX [ER], and HTX+ [ER] – with enhanced power of choice for Indian customers.