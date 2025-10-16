IIM Raipur Unveils 6 High-Impact MDPs to Sharpen Leadership Skills This October and November 2025

Mumbai, 16th October, 2025: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur, a leading institution recognized for Building Business Owners continues its legacy of nurturing progressive leadership with the announcement of its upcoming Management Development Programs (MDPs) for October and November 2025. Designed to equip professionals with cutting-edge knowledge and practical insights across diverse management domains.

The institute will offer wide range of programs, beginning with Financial Risk Management, and Decoding Organizational Politics in October. These programs are designed to strengthen managerial capabilities in areas such as finance, risk management, human resources, and organizational behavior. Continuing into November, the institute will conduct programs on Corporate Communication, Strategic Thinking, and Franchising for Business Growth, further enhancing competencies in communication, leadership, negotiation, and strategic management. Together, these initiatives provide participants with a holistic learning experience that combines conceptual knowledge with practical insights for real-world application.

These 6 programs, led by IIM Raipur’s distinguished faculty, are strategically designed to address emerging challenges in finance, human resources, strategy, and communications, providing participants with a valuable opportunity to strengthen their leadership capabilities and advance their managerial skills.

Prof. Sanjeev Prashar, Director – in – charge, IIM Raipur shared his views “At IIM Raipur, our Management Development Programs are meticulously designed to address the evolving challenges faced by professionals across industries. The upcoming MDPs reflect our commitment to delivering practical, research-driven insights combined with experiential learning. These programs, led by our distinguished faculty, provide participants with the tools to drive innovation, enhance decision-making, and achieve sustainable business growth. We aim for participants to emerge not only with sharpened skills, but with frameworks and mindsets ready for challenges in public policy, leadership, strategic decision-making, and social innovation. These programs are designed precisely to prepare leaders who are not just managers, but architects of change.”

The courses will integrate conceptual frameworks, case-based learning, hands-on exercises, and practical applications, enabling participants to apply their learning directly to professional contexts. Designed as high–impact, short-duration offerings, these MDPs provide not only advanced knowledge but also opportunities for peer-to-peer learning and networking with professionals from diverse sectors.