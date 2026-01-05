KIMS Hospitals, Thane Strengthens Leadership for Mumbai Region; Saurabh Gupta Named Regional Director for Greater Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 05th: KIMS Hospitals, Thane, part of the KIMS Hospitals network, has announced the elevation of Mr. Saurabh Gupta as Regional Director – Greater Mumbai, reinforcing its leadership structure to support regional growth and operational excellence.

In his expanded role, Mr. Gupta will be responsible for overseeing overall business performance, strategic planning, talent acquisition, stakeholder engagement, and industry relations across the Greater Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Mr. Gupta has been associated with KIMS Hospitals for over four years and has played a key role in the successful commissioning and operational stabilisation of hospital units at Begumpet, Nashik, and Thane, all delivered within stringent timelines. With 20+ years of experience across marquee healthcare and consulting organizations, including KIMS Hospitals, Medanta, Fortis Healthcare, McKinsey & Company, and PwC, Saurabh brings a rare blend of clinical operations insight, P&L leadership, and transformation expertise.

He has consistently driven scale, profitability, and operational improvements across multi-hospital networks, making him a strong force in managing complex healthcare ecosystems