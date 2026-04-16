How Medical Malpractice Laws Differ for Children Compared to Adults in Georgia

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Medical malpractice laws in Georgia apply to both children and adults, but there are important differences in how cases are handled. Children are given extra legal protection, especially when it comes to filing deadlines and court oversight. These rules exist because minors cannot make legal decisions on their own and may not fully understand their rights.

As a result, the law allows more flexibility to ensure injured children have a fair chance to seek compensation. Medical malpractice cases often involve claims that a healthcare provider failed to meet the accepted standard of care. This can include errors in diagnosis, treatment, surgery, or aftercare.

Understanding the types of medical malpractice claims helps explain why these cases can be complex, especially when children are involved and future care needs must be considered.

Statute of Limitations for Adults vs. Children

One of the most important differences is the time limit to file a claim.

Adults: In Georgia, adults usually have two years from the date of injury to file a medical malpractice lawsuit. There is also a five-year limit that applies no matter what, known as the statute of repose.

In Georgia, adults usually have two years from the date of injury to file a medical malpractice lawsuit. There is also a five-year limit that applies no matter what, known as the statute of repose. Children: The rules are more flexible. If a child is under the age of five, they may have until their seventh birthday to file a claim. In some cases, the time limit may be paused until the child turns 18.

These extended deadlines are important because children rely on adults to take legal action for them.

Who Can File the Claim

Another key difference is who is allowed to bring the case to court.

Adults: Adults can file their own medical malpractice claims.

Adults can file their own medical malpractice claims. Children: A parent or legal guardian must file the claim on behalf of the child.

Courts often review settlements involving minors to make sure the agreement is fair and protects the child’s future.

Damages and Compensation

The types of damages available can also differ between children and adults.

Adults: Compensation usually includes medical bills, lost income, and pain and suffering.

Compensation usually includes medical bills, lost income, and pain and suffering. Children: Since children do not work, claims focus more on future medical expenses, long-term care, and how the injury may affect their life as they grow.

Parents may also recover costs related to the child’s medical treatment and care.

Long-Term Impact Considerations

Cases involving children often require careful planning for the future. An injury at a young age can affect development, education, and future job opportunities.

For example:

A birth injury may lead to lifelong medical needs.

A delayed diagnosis could affect learning or physical growth.

Because of this, experts are often used to estimate long-term costs and the overall impact on the child’s life.

Special Rules for Birth Injury Cases

Birth injuries are a unique area of medical malpractice law in Georgia. These cases involve harm that occurs during pregnancy, labor, or delivery.

Georgia has a birth injury compensation program that may apply in certain cases. This program can provide financial support without going through a traditional lawsuit, but it only applies under specific conditions.

Proving Medical Malpractice

The legal standard for proving malpractice is the same for both children and adults. To succeed in a claim, the following must be shown:

A doctor-patient relationship existed.

The provider failed to meet the standard of care.

This failure caused the injury.

The injury resulted in damages.

However, cases involving children often rely more on expert testimony to explain how the injury will affect the child over time.

Why These Differences Matter

The legal system provides extra protection for children to make sure they are not disadvantaged. Extended deadlines and court involvement help ensure that minors have the opportunity to seek fair compensation, even if the injury is discovered later.

At the same time, these cases can be more complex. They often involve long-term medical planning, financial estimates, and careful legal review.

Key Takeaways