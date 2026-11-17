MUMBAI, India, Nov 17 — Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain planning and orchestration, today opened its first-ever Kinexions India conference in Mumbai, highlighting the company’s growing presence in the country and India’s importance to its global innovation and customer delivery operations.

With teams in Chennai and Bangalore supporting product development, engineering, professional services and customer success, India plays an important role in Kinaxis’ global operations. The company continues to invest in research and development in India, strengthening its engineering and innovation capabilities to support the next generation of AI and supply chain orchestration technologies.

“India plays an important role in how we innovate and support customers around the world,” said Razat Gaurav, CEO of Kinaxis. “Bringing Kinexions here for the first time reflects both the strength of India’s technology ecosystem and the growing role its enterprises play in shaping global supply chains. We’re excited to bring customers and partners together to share how they’re putting new technologies and approaches into practice.”

Leading Indian enterprises take the stage

The two-day program features customer keynotes from two of India’s leading enterprises:

Tata Consumer Products: Sunil D’Souza, Managing Director and CEO, will share how the company is rethinking supply chain performance amid instant commerce and hyperlocal demand, exploring AI-driven demand sensing and faster decisions to improve product availability.

Sun Pharma: Sreenivas Rao Nandigam, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Supply Chain, will discuss how the company is connecting planning intelligence with distributor ordering and operational workflows to address demand volatility, improve replenishment and strengthen working capital efficiency.

Mahindra and Sterlite Technologies: Representatives from both companies will participate in a mainstage customer innovation panel, sharing perspectives on supply chain innovation and the challenges facing businesses navigating increasingly complex global operations.

Kinaxis CEO Razat Gaurav will deliver the opening keynote, outlining the growing need to connect supply chain signals, decisions and actions. Andrew Bell, Chief Product Officer, will discuss how Kinaxis is extending Maestro beyond planning into operational orchestration, while Manik Sharma, Chief of Agentic Solutions, will demonstrate how these capabilities can support new ways of working across supply chains.

The program also includes an agentic AI bootcamp and the Kinaxis Experience Group, offering hands-on learning and opportunities for customer collaboration. An India Partner Forum was held on November 16, ahead of the main conference, bringing together partners to discuss orchestration, innovation and future collaboration.

Kinexions India is sponsored by Accenture as platinum sponsor, alongside gold sponsors Bristlecone, neos by Argon & Co, and Supply Chainz.