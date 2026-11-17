Manila, Nov 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the 23rd India-ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines, on Monday and called for stronger cooperation between India and ASEAN in areas such as regional security, technology, maritime connectivity and trade.

Addressing the summit, Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN and stressed the need for peace, stability and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. He said the future of the region should be based on cooperation rather than competition.

The Prime Minister highlighted India’s Act East Policy and said the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and Viksit Bharat 2047 would support the shared aspirations of people across the region.

He proposed several initiatives to strengthen India-ASEAN ties, including maritime cooperation, cyber forensics training, nuclear energy exchanges, a space hackathon and collaboration in critical minerals. Other proposals included youth exchanges, more scholarships at Nalanda University, a creative partnership pavilion at WAVES 2027 and free e-visas for ASEAN tourists.

Modi also emphasised that India and ASEAN should work together to develop emerging technologies and strengthen skills among their people.

The year 2027 will mark 35 years of India-ASEAN relations and five years of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The leaders also adopted a joint statement on cooperation in disaster management.

The Prime Minister thanked Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for hosting the summit and conveyed his best wishes to Singapore as it prepares to take over the ASEAN chairship.