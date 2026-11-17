TOKYO, Nov 17 — The International Education group at Cambridge University Press & Assessment (Cambridge), today announced that Niigata Prefectural Kokusai Frontier High School has become the first public high school in Japan to be approved as a Cambridge International School. Opening in April 2027, the school will offer a curriculum that combines national and international standards, broadening future opportunities for more students in Japan.

Located in Minamiuonuma City, Niigata Prefectural Kokusai Frontier High School will introduce Cambridge’s programmes within the framework for upper secondary schools defined under Article 1 of Japan’s School Education Act. The school will offer two Cambridge IGCSE subjects in Year 1, followed by a range of Cambridge International AS & A Level subjects in Years 2 and 3. This flexible approach allows students to choose subjects that align with their interests and future ambitions. Students will gain globally recognised Cambridge qualifications that open doors to the world’s top universities, while also earning a Japanese high school diploma.

Niigata Prefectural Kokusai Frontier High School also aims to become a regional hub for developing globally minded learners based in Minamiuonuma, working with local institutions including the International University of Japan. By joining Cambridge’s global network, it will also strengthen quality assurance, teacher professional development and school leadership.

Yuji Ota, Superintendent, Niigata Prefectural Bureau of Education said: “In Niigata Prefecture, we are working to make our prefectural high schools more distinctive and attractive, with the aim of expanding opportunities for every student to realise their potential. Kokusai Frontier High School, which will be the first public high school in Japan to implement Cambridge programmes, represents an exciting new step in this transformation.

“One of the key strengths of Cambridge International Education is the flexibility of its curriculum. By combining it with Japan’s high school education, we can provide diverse, student-centred learning opportunities that reflect each student’s interests, aspirations and future goals. The school will draw on Niigata’s rich natural environment, local industries and educational resources, including the International University of Japan, to combine internationally benchmarked education with locally rooted, inquiry-based learning.

“By creating a school where students can learn in Niigata while connecting with the wider world, we hope to open up new possibilities for public education from Niigata and contribute to the continued development of high school education across Japan.”

Ayako Towatari, Senior Country Manager, Japan, for Cambridge said: “We are delighted to welcome Niigata Prefectural Kokusai Frontier High School to the Cambridge International School community. A Cambridge education helps students develop the knowledge, understanding and skills to thrive in a changing world. Students learn to ask questions, analyse information, consider different perspectives, make reasoned judgements and apply what they have learned in new situations. These are skills that are valued by leading universities and employers around the world and will help students prepare for future study, work and life. We look forward to working closely with the school’s teachers to support students on their international learning journey and help prepare them for the opportunities ahead.”

Expanding access to high-quality international education

Until now, Cambridge’s international education curriculum in Japan has been offered mainly by international and private schools recognised under Article 1 of the School Education Act. Niigata Prefectural Kokusai Frontier High School’s decision to adopt Cambridge programmes marks a new era in Japan’s public education system, adding a new option and broadening the range of learning and progression opportunities available to students. It also reflects a growing global trend, with state-funded schools around the world increasingly introducing Cambridge international programmes alongside national curricula to expand opportunities for students.

Cambridge works with 10,000 schools in 160 countries around the world, supporting them to build an education that balances local needs with international standards.