KLH GBS Showcases Student Innovation with Landmark Art & Technology Exhibition

Hyderabad, 06th November 2025: KLH Global Business School successfully hosted ARTORIA 2025, a two-day Art and Technology Exhibition curated by the B.Sc. Animation and Gaming students at its Kondapur campus. The event showcased a compelling range of student-led creative expressions — from digital art and game prototypes to interactive media installations and academic projects — each reflecting a unique blend of creativity, technical precision, and innovative thinking.

The exhibition attracted notable attention from the industry with the presence of senior experts from Green Gold Animation Pvt. Ltd. — Mr. Vinay Tiwari, Lead – Environment Assets, and Mr. Tirthadip Ghosh, Creative Director. Their engagement added tremendous value as they interacted closely with the students, offering valuable insights, appreciating the visual depth and originality of the creative works, and reiterating the significance of integrating art with digital technologies in the face of evolving industry demands.

Speaking about the initiative, Vice President, Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, said, “Platforms like these ignite confidence, spark curiosity, and create spaces where art and innovation converge. At our campuses, learning flows beyond the classroom into dynamic studios where technology becomes a canvas for imagination. This spirit defines us — empowering students to explore boldly, express freely, and evolve continuously.”

The campus pulsed with creative energy as students designed immersive experience zones such as face art kiosks, craft installations, and an AI innovation corner, fostering an atmosphere of collaboration and experiential learning. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students across various departments, supervised closely by the faculty team and Dean, Dr. Anand Bethapudi.

KLH GBS continues its commitment to nurturing student talent through a mix of exhibitions, innovation forums, expert talks, and multidisciplinary showcases throughout the academic year — ensuring that students engage in meaningful learning experiences that bridge knowledge, creativity, and real-world impact.