Komaki Unveils X3 Series with a Special Offer: Buy 2 for Rs 99,999

New Delhi, 4th March, 2025: Komaki Electric Vehicle, a leading electric vehicle brand, has launched its Komaki X3 series to redefine smart urban mobility. The new series demonstrates the brand’s commitment to fostering an efficient, stylish, and sustainable commuting option with the help of cutting-edge e-scooter, exhibiting advanced and superior-performing technologies. The vehicle has been introduced at the starting price of Rs 52,999.

The model brings about the confluence of innovation and performance, which has been engineered specially to meet the evolving requirements of consumers, seeking efficiency without compromising on style and comfort.

The X3 series employs pioneering technologies, featuring a high-capacity lithium-ion battery with long life and quick charging ability to ensure extended range and a hassle-free ride. Furthermore, incorporating next-gen technology in the form of a digital dashboard, multiple riding modes, and enhanced security features, the model can be truly considered a build of the future.

It flaunts a smart and futuristic design with the help of a sleek, aerodynamic body incorporated in premium alloy wheels. Upscaling its offering, the LED lighting seamlessly blends aesthetics with safety. Altogether, the Komaki X3 is a smart investment in sustainable transportation, offering zero emissions and minimal maintenance.