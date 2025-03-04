Peak Auto Service Celebrates 30+ Years of Excellence with the Grand Opening of Its Second Location

Colorado Springs, CO, March 04, 2025 — Peak Auto Service, a long-established provider of automotive repair and maintenance in Colorado Springs, has announced the opening of a larger facility at 2317 Rand Ave. The expansion is designed to increase service capacity and reduce turnaround times, ensuring that customers receive prompt and efficient repairs.

The new facility offers an expanded service area with additional repair bays and upgraded equipment, enabling technicians to complete repairs more quickly. This increase in capacity is expected to allow for faster appointment scheduling and shorter wait times, meeting the growing demand of the Colorado Springs market.

“This expansion represents a significant milestone for the company and reflects a dedication to improving service efficiency for the local market,” said Jacob Cohen, owner of Peak Auto Service. “The additional space and resources will enable a quicker turnaround on repairs while maintaining the high standards that have defined the company’s reputation for over 30 years.”

Peak Auto Service provides a comprehensive range of services—from routine oil changes and brake repairs to engine diagnostics, replacements, and custom upgrades. There’s not much they cannot do. The enhanced capacity of the new facility positions the company to serve a larger customer base without compromising on quality or reliability.

Customer testimonials underscore the quality of service offered by Peak Auto Service:

Jeph stated, “Best auto shop I’ve ever worked with. Always friendly, and professional.”

Adam Hazel commented, “The only place I will ever bring any of my vehicles again. They helped me save money and provided valuable information for negotiating—simply outstanding!”

Casey N noted, “Absolutely incredible team of technicians! They fixed my engine replacement needs in record time, under budget, and with complete transparency!”