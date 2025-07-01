Konica Minolta Unveils Phase II of PAN India Brand Marketing Campaign via Metro Trains in 6 Key Cities

New Delhi, 1st July, 2025 | Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Pvt. Ltd., leading player in digital production printing and business solutions, is scaling new heights with the launch of the second leg of its PAN India brand marketing campaign through Metro trains, covering six major metropolitan cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata.

Building on the success of the initial activation in Delhi and Mumbai earlier this year, this larger rollout will span 7 metro trains across 6 cities, starting June 23rd in Delhi, Mumbai, and continuing across the rest of the cities.

Under the campaign theme ‘Shaping New Heights, Together’ and ‘India Prints on Konica Minolta’, the brand is showcasing its vision of innovation and collaboration through high-visibility branding on the exteriors and interiors of metro trains. The exterior branding ensures maximum city-wide visibility, while the interiors are designed to engage commuters with detailed information about Konica Minolta’s product portfolio and core business solutions.

On this, Mr. Katsuhisa Asari, Managing Director, Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Pvt. Ltd., said, “With this expansive branding exercise rollout, we are entering a significant phase of brand awareness across India’s most dynamic cities. Each train we brand is a mobile showcase of our technological edge. For our customers and our stakeholders, this signals that Konica Minolta is ready for the next phase of growth in India that is deeper, more integrated, and sharply aligned with the evolving business needs of tomorrow.”

Konica Minolta has consistently invested in high-impact branding efforts such as Digital OOH, One PowerHouse, and Print Xpress, but this metro campaign marks a landmark initiative in terms of scale, reach, and immersive engagement.

As urban India continues to evolve and digital printing becomes a cornerstone of modern businesses, Konica Minolta is ensuring it remains at the forefront, connecting with millions of commuters every day, and reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in progress.