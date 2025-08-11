Kotak Mahindra Bank Partners with Jyoti CNC to Empower MSMEs with Tailored Equipment Financing Solutions

Bengaluru, August 11th, 2025: Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (KMBL) has announced a strategic arrangement with Jyoti CNC, one of India’s leading CNC machine manufacturers, to offer, on standalone basis, customized equipment financing solutions to MSMEs in the machine tool industry.

This collaboration aims to simplify and accelerate access to capital for businesses looking to invest in advanced CNC machinery. Under the arrangement, Kotak Mahindra Bank will offer equipment loans up to ₹3 crore digitally, enabling faster and more flexible financing.

Rohit Bhasin, President, Head – Business Banking, Affluent, NRI and Chief Marketing Officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank, said, “This arrangement reflects our commitment to supporting MSMEs at every stage of their growth. By offering tailored financing solutions, we aim to empower manufacturers to scale operations, adopt cutting-edge technology, and enhance productivity.”

The initiative is designed to benefit a wide spectrum of MSMEs, including:

OEM suppliers to large automobile manufacturers

Job workers operating on a smaller scale with limited machinery

Parakramsinh G. Jadeja, Founder, Chairman and MD – Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd, said, “We are excited to collaborate with Kotak Mahindra Bank to provide our customers with seamless access to financing. This initiative will not only support their business aspirations but also strengthen the overall ecosystem of precision manufacturing in India.”

This arrangement aligns with Kotak’s broader strategy to be the preferred banking partner for MSMEs, offering innovative financial solutions that drive growth and resilience across industries.