Freedom to Move, Freedom to Live: Antara AGEasy Marks Independence Day with Purpose-Led Mobility Initiative for Seniors

Gurugram, August 11, 2025: In a purpose-led initiative this Independence Day, Antara AGEasy, the D2C business of Antara Senior Care — India’s leading senior care ecosystem and part of the $5-billion Max Group — is launching an on-ground campaign at CyberHub, Gurugram, starting August 10, 2025.

The engagement is centred around a striking installation featuring a walking stick and a QR code. When scanned, it takes users directly to a limited-period offer on the AGEasy platform, enabling them to order the Unibase Lumina Walking Stick, originally priced at ₹2,499, for just ₹15 – a special price curated in a nod to India’s Independence Day. The marketing initiative prompts citizens to rethink what freedom and dignity truly mean for India’s seniors, and enables instant action through nominal pricing, encouraging people to gift this liberating mobility aid to their loved ones.

Commenting on the campaign, Ishaan Khanna, CEO, Antara Assisted Care Services, said, “This campaign is designed to be accessible, action-oriented, and symbolic. Inspired by the spirit of Sevabhav, this initiative reflects our commitment to enabling dignity in ageing through ease, joy, and innovation. The ₹15 offer is a limited-time gesture, not to discount the product’s value, but to spark awareness and encourage people to experience the quality and intent behind our solutions. Through this simple activity, we are bridging the gap between curiosity and care, inviting people to take a small but meaningful step towards helping their loved ones reclaim their independence.”

The campaign’s symbolic centrepiece, the walking stick, was intentionally chosen to spotlight one of the most pressing yet under-addressed issues in seniorcare: mobility. According to NITI Aayog, more than 50% of India’s senior population experience mobility restrictions, yet only 43% report using any aid or supportive devices. This gap is often driven by stigma, lack of access, or low awareness, even though falls are a leading cause of injury-related hospitalisation among the elderly in India.

A simple walking stick can dramatically reduce the risk of falls and restore confidence in daily movement, helping seniors preserve their independence, dignity, and quality of life. The Unibase Lumina Walking Stick features an inbuilt torch, anti-slip rubber base, and ergonomic handle, making it a thoughtful aid for everyday safety and convenience. By offering it at a nominal price point, AGEasy hopes to not just drive trial, but also shift mindsets, recasting mobility aids from a symbol of frailty to one of freedom and strength.

The AGEasy campaign blends physical and digital touchpoints to drive direct action, while also reinforcing the brand’s commitment to accessible ageing solutions. A combination of on-ground presence at CyberHub and hyperlocal digital amplification is expected to drive significant footfall and engagement during the 10-day period.

Antara AGEasy is a comprehensive D2C business dedicated to senior-first products and wellness solutions. It offers 65+ products and 180 SKUs for fall prevention, joint care, respiratory health, and managing chronic conditions to restore ease in the lives of seniors.

The full range of products is available to consumers on the website https://ageasy.co.in/, the flagship store in Gurugram at DT Mega Mall, and across leading online marketplaces, including Amazon and Flipkart.